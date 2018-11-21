A newborn male orangutan has made its debut at the Fresno Chafee Zoo today.
It was born on Nov. 5. to 29-year-old mother Siabu and 34-year-old father Buscar.
Zoo guest can have the opportunity to choose the newborns name. Name option include Kadek which means "Little Brother", Hantu which means "Ghost" or Vikal which means "Twilight, Evening".
They can select a name by dropping tokens into the voting device at the orangutan exhibit.
The naming contest will go until Nov. 30. with the winning name announced on Dec. 1.
Tickets can be purchased for $1 at the zoo admission booth. All proceeds will go towards new development for the zoo's orangutans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.