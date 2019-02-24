Trash bins in the West High School cafeteria have historically been the destination for students’ uneaten food, but now the school is doing something to change that.
In early February, a sharing table was set up where students can place their unused food from breakfast or lunch in one of several bins separated by food type. Students in need of more food can come to the bins and grab as much as they need.
The goal of the project is to reduce waste as well as food insecurity.
“This is a win-win situation,” said science teacher and science department chair Carrie Newman, who supervises the project. “We’re helping kids get food, we’re helping the environment and we’re giving students real-world science experience.”
Newman said she started brainstorming with students in her Students for Sustainability club last fall on environment-based projects they could do this year. When she brought up the idea of a sharing table, she said students overwhelmingly voted for that option.
After months of preparation, the program started on Feb. 4, with one or two students manning the table during lunch to keep track of what items are being donated and what is being taken. Milk and fruit have been the most common in both instances, Newman said.
Since it started, Newman said students have collected more than 1,800 items of food and that on average, students take about 45 percent of the food.
“We hope that will be higher as the word gets out there, but we don’t want to force kids to eat or leave stuff. It should be voluntary,” she said.
Newman said while she would like to see more students taking advantage of the bins, she’s been happy with the amount of food that has been saved in just a few weeks.
“Most of the kids think it’s neat. They ask what’s going to happen to this food,” she said. “I’m super excited students on campus were so willing to jump in and participate in the program.”
Newman said she remembers one day when a student had thrown away some trash and walked clear across the cafeteria to drop off some milk in one of the bins.
“If a student is going to do that, then I know that it must be catching on,” she said. “I think it’s just becoming part of the culture here. It’s evidence that we’re changing students’ minds and getting them to be environmentally conscious.”
West High student Mia Guerrero, who has helped keep watch on the table, said she was excited about the idea and wanted to get involved.
“I think it’s really great. It could make a difference,” she said. “I think the students are getting a lot of use out of it.”
Any food that is not taken from the bins is saved for another meal or is donated to the county to be distributed as part of its Waste Hunger, Not Food campaign, a similar program.
Newman said it’s a big change in how the school does things, as before the food was largely just thrown away.
Besides reducing food waste, Newman said she also hopes the program is helping students who need more food.
“It’s great because I know the kids that are really hungry are able to get a little extra food,” she said. “It’s their food anyway. Every student here is eligible for free lunch paid for by the government. We’re just redistributing it to the people who are going to actually eat it.”
West High Assistant Principal Ryan Coleman said when Newman first brought the idea of the sharing table to him, he immediately fell in love with it.
“It’s a fantastic program. It was a no-brainer for us to do,” he said. “It kind of takes curriculum the students are taking in their science classrooms, especially life science and environmental science, and applies them to a real-life situation. It’s a campaign, but it’s also really a phenomenal learning experience.”
Coleman said there are also mathematical elements to this, as the students have to keep track of how much food goes in and out. He also hopes that the project will help make all students at the school more environmentally conscious and encourage them to be more civically active.
“As educators, we’re always looking for these kind of positive contributions,” he said. “This is a positive contribution to school culture. After three weeks, we have students who just say ‘this is just part of going to West High.’”
In addition to West High, Newman said Golden Valley and Mira Monte high schools also now have similar programs and hopes other schools in the Kern High School District will adopt it in the future.
