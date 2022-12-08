 Skip to main content
New walls on 24th Street bring safety, beauty to Westchester residents

Standing eight-feet-tall, from Myrtle Street to the far corner of A Street, new decorative walls are near completion along the entrances of a Westchester neighborhood that borders the newly widened 24th Street.

The brick walls will border several cul-de-sacs previously exposed to the widened road, which expanded to four lanes in 2018. 

