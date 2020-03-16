Some Bakersfield nursing homes and hospitals have adopted new policies limiting or completely restricting visitors at their facilities in an attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended tightening visitation protocal at locations that traditionally house 65-year-old and older residents, which he considers to be a vulnerable population.
“(In regard to) visitation in (California’s) senior facilities, our skilled nursing facilities and our assisted-living facilities, we now are tightening those directives to just end-of-life visitation,” Newsom said during a Sunday press conference. “That includes hospitals, not just congregate living facilities in the state.”
Many Bakersfield nursing homes took the initiative to implement tighter visitation restrictions as early as last week.
On Friday afternoon, the Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield implemented a no visitors allowed policy under any circumstances. That includes end-of-life scenarios, according to Amber Amos, a receptionist at the center.
At San Joaquin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in east Bakersfield, visitations have been restricted to only family members of residents on hospice, according to receptionist Sabrina Rea.
Margot Jomes, a retired nurse and sister of a resident at the center, said while she thinks the new policy is good, the situation has also brought about some frustrations.
“The folks (at the center) are in a bad age group for the virus so it makes sense,” Jones said. “But my sister just has a flip phone and I hadn’t been able to get ahold of her since Saturday.”
Jones said the center began restricting visitations sometime last week.
Employees are screened for fevers upon arrival and are “sanitized from head to toe” before beginning work, Rea said.
“People keep asking when the restriction will be lifted but our director is waiting for the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to notify him with further recommendations,” Rea said.
Erik Bartley, whose grandmother is a resident at Evergreen Bakersfield Post Acute Care, said he feels the visitation restrictions are appropriate. The care center confirmed that visitations would be restricted unless a resident is nearing death.
“I don’t have any concerns in particular (about the restrictions). I call (my grandmother) every day,” Bartley said.
Today at 8 a.m., Adventist Health Bakersfield will be mandating a new temporary policy in which no visitors will be allowed at the hospital’s units and skilled nursing facilities, according to communications manager Teresa Adamo. The only exception will apply to visitors of the obstetrics unit, pediatric or hospice, where visitation will be limited to one per day per patient.
“Patients will be encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp or their preferred telephone or video chat application,” Adamo said in a news release.
Dignity Health Memorial Hospital also implemented new visitor guidelines Monday that included urging visitors feeling sick to stay home unless they are seeking care, and only allowing approved visitors between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally, non-isolation patients will be limited to two adult visitors per day and patients in isolation will be limited to one adult visit per day with the visitor wearing personal protective equipment, according to a news release from the hospital.
Furthermore, the hospital will limit visitors of patients in the emergency department to one per day and will not permit children under the age of 18 into the emergency room unless they’re seeking care.
