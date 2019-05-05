Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez is expected to be going to court soon on charges of using her position for financial gain.
On May 10, attorneys will be meeting to set a new trial date after the initial start date of March 25 was cancelled following a vacated hearing in February in which lawyers were set to argue allegations that former District Attorney Lisa Green had been racially motivated when she filed charges against Perez in July 2018.
Perez’s attorney, H.A. Sala, argued that the DA’s Office had attempted to prosecute Perez due to her race, according to a motion of discovery filed by Sala earlier this year. While the allegation could have forced Green to testify, the DA’s Office filed a motion of opposition to block the proceedings.
Perez has been charged with two misdemeanors relating to her alleged connections with the local cannabis industry.
The first charge comes from a 2017 vote Perez was involved in, during which she voted not to ban marijuana sales in the county. The DA’s Office said the vote was an attempt to use her position to influence a governmental decision in which she had a financial interest.
The second charge faulted Perez for failing to disclose investments, income in real property and income in 2016.
Murder case
Also this week, two men convicted of murdering a McDonald’s employee in Rosamond are expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Cedric Sutton, 37, and Darnell Wheat, 41, were found guilty in March of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in the death of 37-year-old Maria Cruz. They face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to court documents, Pina and a co-worker arrived at the McDonald’s at 2511 Rosamond Blvd. just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2001. When they unlocked the door to the restaurant, Sutton and Wheat assaulted them, prosecutors said.
Both women were grabbed and forced into the restaurant, court records say. Sutton and Wheat brandished guns and ordered Pina to shut off the alarm and open a safe. However, Pina was unable to open the safe, and the defendant shot her in the head with a sawed-off shotgun, according to court documents.
The men left the business but soon returned and pointed a handgun at the surviving woman, prosecutors said. The gun malfunctioned and failed to fire, after which they left the restaurant.
In 2012, a call to the Secret Witness line implicated Sutton and Wheat in the killing, according to prosecutors. DNA from clothing they had discarded upon leaving the restaurant connected them to the crime. In addition, investigators found the weapons used in the homicide.
Sutton and Wheat were subsequently arrested in September 2016.
