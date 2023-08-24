New technology being deployed locally is shortening fire response times and giving people information that can not only limit the spread of flames but also help keep members of the community better informed of threats.
The Kern County Fire Department offered a peek Thursday of technologies new to the agency that use remote camera monitoring, artificial intelligence, mobile computers and advanced software to increase timely access to critical data.
KCFD Capt. Andrew Freeborn said the bottom line will be a greater level of service to the communities the department services.
“We are now more effective and we are able to improve our response time and we are able to give our community information that is more accurate and responsive,” he told reporters gathered Thursday morning at the county’s Emergency Communications Center off Panorama Drive.
He and Zach Regan, the agency’s operations supervisor and training coordinator, explained how the new equipment works as they stood in front of three large monitors showing an array of maps and live video feeds from around California.
The videos show real-time conditions using more than 1,000 cameras public and private operating around the clock statewide. The cameras can pan, tilt and zoom by remote control, and in the dark they can optically monitor scenes using infrared technology.
Since July 3, local cameras that are part of the array have been monitored by artificial intelligence out of the University of California, San Diego. Its AlertCalifornia system analyzes video feeds to detect anomalies that may indicate a column of smoke, blocking out views of homes and other private property.
Freeborn said the system, being made available locally at no cost because of Kern’s propensity for wildfire, has sped up notifications to authorities while also helping allocate resources appropriate to the threat. Firefighters get dispatched faster than ever; it can in some cases allow crews to “extinguish the fire before even receiving a single 911 call.”
Also new to KCFD is an evacuation management software by a San Diego company called Genasys that provides wide access to real-time situational updates. The system uses predefined zones that allow the department to send out emergency notifications quickly.
Firefighters in the field can use mobile laptops to gather information about fires in progress, using videos from remote cameras. Emergency personnel can receive and send vital data including a fire’s status, whether an evacuation or shelter-in-place advisory has been issued and where residents using public-facing software should flee to and what are the best places for taking their animals to safety.
Working together, the systems don’t put out fires, and neither do they use airborne drones. But they allow firefighters to keep a handle on dangerous situations they might not have been aware of otherwise.
“This is like our ShotSpotter if you will,” Regan said, referring to technology law enforcement agencies use to triangulate the location of gunshots.
He pointed to recent fires that might have been worse if not for the new technology. One in McKittrick was contained to less than an acre and involved no 911 calls, he said, while another near the Grapevine was extinguished before it spread to 5 acres — again, without a single call to 911.
Freeborn noted the equipment leads to smarter decisions driven by data, not guesswork. He noted there’s still an element of human interaction, including in the decision of whether to issue a formal public emergency alert.
“It’s going to take human factors all along,” he said.