Superior Grocers plans to open a new store Wednesday at the site of the former FoodMaxx supermarket that closed in January at the southwest corner of Union and California avenues.
A ribbon-cutting and grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the new location, 1115 Union Ave.
The site originally opened in 2003 and has undergone substantial renovation under the ownership of Santa Fe Springs-based Superior, which has another Bakersfield store at White and Hughes lanes.
