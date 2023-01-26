New Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center humming with lifesaving in Bakersfield

Increased rates of depression during the holidays have been documented by mental health professionals for years. The National Alliance on Mental Illness has found that 64 percent of people living with a mental illness report that their conditions worsened around the holidays.
But these perceptions are not always reflected in the need for mental health services in Kern County.
According to Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Director Stacy Kuwahara and the agency's telephone hotline program supervisor, Ellen Eggert, calls to the county's Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center in downtown Bakersfield typically decrease during the holidays.
"The rate of suicide goes down during the holidays, starting about November to January," Eggert said. "They think part of that is — and it's all theory — but that people are more welcoming, they're more open."
Call rates dipped as well during this period, she said Thursday, but the number of calls to the center's recovery specialists, or crisis counselors, has begun rising again over the past couple of weeks.
"In Kern County, we're really blessed because we have a lot of services that other counties don't," Eggert said.
On average, they receive about 3,000 calls per month. They consist of calls received on the new 988 system, which became effective in July, and the older number: 800-991-5272.
"We have every part of the county covered," Eggert said. "But in rural areas, they have less access to medical doctors, less access to, really, everything. And, people who live in rural areas mostly own guns, and we know that suicide thought and guns in the same room can be deadly.
"In a house with a gun, everybody in that room is three times more likely to die by suicide — not because there is mental illness, but because we know that about 50 percent of suicides are extremely impulsive."
The highly trained individuals answering those phones are available 24/7, Eggert said.
"You don't just start answering phones," she said. "The training process, it's amazing."
And it is mandated by the state, the federal government and through Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
"Because my staff deals with life and death every single day," she said.
Indeed, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.
In 2020, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide, a 30 percent increase in the rate since 2000. An additional 1.2 million adults and 629,000 adolescents attempted suicide in 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
The following year, in 2021, the number of Americans who took their own lives increased by about 4 percent from 2020, raising the total number of deaths by suicide to 47,646, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.
"If I can brag on our county for a moment, we are one of only two counties in California that are capable of running something like this," said Javon Kemp, who supervises the access and assessment team at the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center in east Bakersfield.
The services are integrated, he said. Not only does the call center sometimes refer clients to the Shell Center, but the center makes sure that clients have the call center's crisis hotline "so that if they're ever in a rough situation, or in a crisis, they're able to not only depend on the outpatient team to provide treatment, but they can also call that hotline.
"We really do our best as a county to wrap around our clients who are having challenges," Kemp said.
Celeste Osborne, one of the specialists who work 12-hour shifts to provide knowledge and services on the hotline, said the work is both challenging and rewarding.
"Active listening is key," Osborne said of connecting with callers experiencing crisis.
"And listening without judgment, and no conditions," Eggert added.
Some people may try talking with their family about what they're feeling, she said, and the response too often is, "Oh, get over it."
"They know when they call us, we're going to be supportive. We're not giving advice, we're collaborating with you about what's best for you."
The crisis counselors receive extensive and ongoing training, and except for the occasional volunteer, they must have an academic degree to work the phones.
"We tell people often, you don't have to be ready to jump off a bridge, you don't have to be in that kind of an alarm state," Osborne said. "You can call here just to get another person to connect with."
The relief she hears in so many callers’ voices, she said, is amazing — and often rewarding.
"It's like they're in a totally new universe," Osborne said after talking with a crisis counselor.
Osborne's desk in the call center is dotted with some of her favorite things, including a mask, a candy tin and other memorabilia from the classic TV series "The Golden Girls."
"Look at our desks," she said, "... everybody has things" reflecting their personalities.
“It's a piece of me ... so that I'm not getting lost in other people's things."
In training, they're taught to compartmentalize, to put it all away when they go home. But sometimes, that's not so easy.
"I remember when I first started, there'd be times I'd be in my car, thinking about a call, (wondering) 'Did I do that right? Did I do that wrong?’”
But as she's gained experience, she doesn't second-guess herself as much.
"We care," she said. "When we pick up that phone, there's genuine interest in that person on the other end of the line.”