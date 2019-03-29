For K-12 students, taking state tests on subjects they’ve spent a lot of time learning about can be nerve-wracking as it is. It can be even more stressful if they are going into tests underprepared.
For students in Kern County and across the state, that may be the case with the new online-based California Science Test, which students are taking for the first time this spring after the state passed new Next Generation Science Standards in 2013.
West High science teacher and department chair Carrie Newman said one of the biggest difficulties with the new assessment is in how it tests students in all of the sciences: life science, earth science, physics and chemistry.
“Not all students have taken those courses,” she said. “The KHSD requirement is only two years of science. Many students don’t go on to take courses in subjects like physics or chemistry.”
Therefore, Newman said students are being tested on subjects they don’t have a lot of knowledge of.
“It’s a little troublesome because they’re taking a test on subjects most of them haven’t taken classes in,” she said. “It’s unfair to expect them to know everything.”
Newman said the district does offer a freshman course that provides an introduction to physical science that includes physics, chemistry and earth science. In their sophomore year, students take a life science course such as biology.
However, she said the class may not be enough for students who are taking the new science test.
“It’s good that they’re being exposed to all of the sciences, but I don’t think they’re getting all of the content that they’re being tested on,” she said. “We’re giving them the best advantage we can, but we can’t cover four years’ worth of standards in two years.”
Newman said KHSD is better off than some other districts, which aren’t providing an introductory physical science course to give students at least some knowledge in areas of science they may not take full classes in.
West High juniors and seniors took the test earlier this month, one of the first to do so in the district. KHSD is allowing schools to test students anywhere from 10th grade and up.
Newman said another issue is while the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) were passed several years ago, the state Department of Education has not yet approved aligned textbooks and materials for high school students, leaving teachers to develop their own materials and resources.
“It’s not hindering me too much not having (textbooks), but it does make teachers wonder if we’re doing things the right way. We don’t have a lot of examples to draw from,” she said. “It’s been kind of difficult, but we’re doing our best.”
KHSD Science Specialist Kristen Urquidez acknowledged the lack of textbooks, but said with the new standards, textbook learning isn’t as prevalent.
“While it’s great as a tool and resource, it’s not really driving instruction,” she said. “Rather than doing stuff out of textbooks, students are doing more labs and other hands-on activities.”
‘Controlled chaos’
Most Kern County high schools began implementing NGSS over the past few years, and those standards have brought a significant shift in how science is taught.
Unlike the traditional way, where students had to focus more on recalling the information they were being given primarily through lectures and textbooks, the new standards take things a step further by focusing more on students applying what they’re learning in the classroom and engaging in actual science.
“It’s much more focused on students curating their own learning, with the teachers serving as facilitators and guides,” said Anthony Richardson, instructional specialist for curriculum and instruction for the Bakersfield City School District, which will have fifth- and eighth-graders taking the test in April.
“It gives students the ability to be creative, to do things outside the box,” said Rachelle Montoya, director of curriculum and instruction for BCSD. “They’re learning by doing.”
The way students are taking state tests have also changed, moving from a multiple choice, paper-and-pencil method to a computer-based test that is more focused on open-ended questions that test students’ critical thinking skills.
With the California Science Test, one of the biggest differences is it’s a comprehensive test. In years past, students would take a test that would cover what they learned in whatever particular science class they were taking that year.
Now, it’s more focused on how much science they’ve learned throughout their entire high school career.
Urquidez said teachers in the Kern High School District have been supportive of the change in how students learn about science.
“I think a lot of our teachers are embracing the fact that students are actually doing science,” she said. “Sometimes that transition is uncomfortable, because teachers are letting go of some of the control they used to have, but it seems like they’ve come to terms with that controlled chaos.”
Growing pains
Urquidez said she believes the new hands-on approach make classes more engaging for the students, which she hopes will be reflected in the test scores.
Newman is a little less optimistic about that outcome. While she said she likes what the NGSS are going for and believes teachers have been doing their best to get their students prepared for the test, she still believes students are unlikely to do well because they don’t have a strong enough grasp on the areas of science they haven’t taken classes in.
“Many of the students were apprehensive heading into the testing,” she said. “The testing is probably not going to be super great. I think it will be hindered until more students take these other courses.”
Newman said one solution could be to increase the science requirement to three years, which is recommended for students who want to get into a university. That would give students more exposure to the science concepts they are being tested on.
Urquidez acknowledged that the first year of testing will likely be rough as students adjust to it.
While for some of the younger elementary students the NGSS are all they’ve known, older elementary students and high school students who have been used to the previous system have had to make more of an adjustment.
“For them, it’s been a big shock. It’s very challenging for some students,” Urquidez said. “Some of them are uncomfortable because they’ve learned science one way and now they’re learning a different way.”
Urquidez said for KHSD, the expectations for the first couple years of the science test are not very high, as administrators understand it will take time for students to become accustomed to it.
“We know the first couple years are going to be a lot of reflection for us,” she said. ”I think at the district, we’re very prepared to making changes after seeing this first year of data.”
