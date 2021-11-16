New sign makes its debut at Hart Park's west gate; other projects also pending

Hart Park has been a work in progress from the time of its infancy in the 1920s to the improvements it has been undergoing in more recent years.
Now, more of that progress is becoming visible at the 370-acre county park northeast of metro Bakersfield.
"Kern County is excited to have multiple projects underway at Hart Park," county spokeswoman Alexandra Soper said in an email.
"For us, it's a priority to provide and maintain beautiful outdoor spaces for our residents."
The county's work schedule includes improvements to the park's east and west entryways, and to its trailhead, which leads hikers into the hills above and to the south of the park.
The Peacock House, a historic property in the park, is also seeing work beginning. The one-time home for park rangers, also known as the Adobe House, is slated to be transformed into a visitor center operated by volunteer docents.
It was back in April when the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to approve plans and specifications for this second round of improvements to Hart Park, a riverside property that some have called the jewel of Kern County's park system.
But it's a jewel that had for some time been in need of polishing.
The latest improvement visitors will likely see is a new sign, in the style of a ranch gate, that now greets visitors at the west entrance to the sprawling recreation area.
"The west entry sign component of the project has lighting and landscaping as well," said Geoffrey Hill, the county's chief general services officer.
"The lighting," he said, "may be delayed due to new electrical service we will be installing."
The anticipated completion of the gate projects and the trailhead is currently scheduled for February, Soper said.
"However, we are mindful the competition date of the trailhead and west entry area could be delayed due to current supply-chain issues in regards to needed materials," she said.
Improvements to the trailhead are also expected to include ADA parking and overall parking lot improvements with the addition of rock walls, a new restroom, an information signage kiosk, and native plant landscaping with irrigation.
Some, however, are worried that improvements to the trailhead will attract more visitors who don't respect the trails and the fragile wildlife in the area, including rare and endangered plants in the canyons and washes adjacent to the park.
After a planned hike into the area last May, many on the hike came away shocked by the trash and vandalism left by visitors to the area, especially users of off-road vehicles. The damage included a state preserve in the area designed to protect the Bakersfield cactus, a California endangered plant species.
"We are definitely concerned about the impacts from overuse or misuse," Hill told The Californian earlier this year. "Our rangers routinely patrol the areas frequented by off-highway vehicles."
The Adobe House Rehabilitation Project is dear to the hearts of many park supporters. The county has worked with the State Historical Preservation Office to determine the Depression-era building is eligible for an individual listing on the National Register, Soper said.
It has also been placed on the California Register of Historical Resources.
"This rehabilitation project maintains fidelity to the original character of the building as a WPA project designed by a local architect using local materials and labor," Soper said.
"Currently, we are adding required structural upgrades for safe use, full ADA parking, an accessible path to the building, site landscaping with native plants, utility rehab and improvements, and a new HVAC system.
"We’re also executing selective demolition to provide a more appropriate space for visitors and programs while maintaining the historic nature of the building."
Contractors will be refurbishing walls, fixtures, flooring, cabinets and ceiling treatments.
"Finally, we're converting the existing east facing building to a covered porch for use in programs and functions," Soper said. "The competition of this project is scheduled for March of 2022."
On Tuesday morning, Kenneth Hail, field supervisor for Ken Smith Construction, the general contractor for the project, said his crew was erecting temporary fencing, posting signs and doing everything they can before they are given the go-ahead to work on the building itself.
Before that happens, he said, ASI Inc. Insulation & Abatement were doing asbestos abatement.
"I’m not sure about the ASI scope of work," the county's Hill said. "But in buildings of that age, there are usually some materials that need special handling."