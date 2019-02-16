A new shopping center is planned for the corner of Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista Road.
The 10-acre project would bring restaurants, retail outlets, a gas station and a bank to the empty lot that sits across the street from The Park at River Walk.
“It’s kind of a typical shopping center,” said Jennie Eng, a principal planner with the Bakersfield Planning Department.
The developer of the shopping center, KSA Group Architects, has gone through the initial stages of planning the shopping center. At its next meeting, the Bakersfield City Council will need to approve a zone change for the lot for the project to move forward.
The city is in the process of reviewing plans for the shopping center.
So far no shops or restaurants have been identified for the center, but Paul Johnson, another principal planner with the city’s Planning Department, said the center would be similar to The Shops at River Walk.
The site is expected to take up 74,000 square feet, or nearly all the space on the lot. The developer plans to plant trees and shrubs around the area to partially shield the parking lots that will be installed in the shopping center from view from the road.
The city considers the changes the developer plans to make to the lot improvements.
There is no timeline available for the completion of the project, although construction will be done in two phases, according to city documents.
City Councilman Bob Smith, whose ward encompasses the proposed shopping center, said it was too early for him to make a determination on the center, and he would wait until it got to the council before he formed an opinion on it.
