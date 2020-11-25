Bakersfield's continuing southward expansion has prompted the development of a new shopping center south of Panama Lane that will be anchored by a large flooring and tile store run by a company based in Georgia.
Construction began this month on the 137,222-square-foot project directly south of CarMax and east of Highway 99. The only tenant named so far, Floor & Decor, is expected to open a 79,772-square-foot store at the site by the end of June.
The fact that the center is moving forward at a time larger projects have stalled, including the long-delayed Bakersfield Gateway center nearby that's slated to include a Bass Pro Shops, demonstrates the growth potential that developers see in that part of town.
"As of today, there are a number of retail uses and restaurant concepts (both full service and quick serve restaurants) missing from this part of the city," Bakersfield retail developer and investor Anthony Olivieri said by email.
The new center is being built on land owned by Paul Owhadi, an investor active in Fresno and Southern California. He bought the 15-acre site in the early 2000s; in 2006 he sold a 40-acre-parcel immediately to the east to Kaiser Permanente for eventual development of a hospital.
Site plans show the shopping center now under construction will have 705 parking spaces and two freestanding restaurant pads measuring 3,000 square feet plus four retail buildings ranging in size from 6,500 to 30,000 square feet, not including the Floor & Decor store.
The plans say 17,688 people live within a mile of the center and that their median income is $64,471. Within two miles, they state, there are 55,935 residents with median income of $65,779. The plans note that new housing is under development not far away to the east and west.
Developer representative Scott Underhill, a Bakersfield commercial retail broker with ASU Commercial, said he expects some of the center's other tenants will be big-box retailers with a focus on home-improvement work.
"We're hoping for tenants who can play off of that use and create synergy," Underhill said.
Floor & Decor sells mainly tile, wood, laminate and stone flooring to professional and commercial installers, as well as do-it-yourselfers. Based in an Atlanta suburb, it has 128 warehouse-type stores in 30 states, the nearest of which is in the San Fernando Valley.
Asked about the company's lease at the shopping center under construction in Bakersfield, Senior Marketing Manager Jennifer Greenberg said Wednesday, "no comment."
Olivieri said the area will see retail growth in the years ahead as more homes get built, driving the need for stores and restaurants.
"With the city continuing to grow in this direction," he said, "it serves as a natural progression."
He added that if Bass Pro Shops does move in at a now-vacant site south of Hosking Avenue east of Highway 99, it will serve as a foundation for the area's future retail development.
Likewise, Olivieri said, if Kaiser Permanente moves forward with a hospital where it owns land near the new center, that would help create a new medical-services hub that would bring additional growth.
Kaiser Permanente declined to comment on its plans for the property next to the new center, saying it didn't want to divulge competitively sensitive information.