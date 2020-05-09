Shade structures have been installed at a new exercise area at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village in southwest Bakersfield, the city of Bakersfield reported in a weekly memo.
Fencing around the equipment remains in place pending surfacing work and a final inspection.
The naming rights agreement with Kaiser Permanente made the exercise area possible, the city memo said.
An opening ceremony will be set when the public can once again use the playgrounds, exercise equipment and other public areas.
