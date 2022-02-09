New research on Valley fever aimed at transforming understanding of disease

The federal government has funded research aimed at transforming scientists’ understanding of Valley fever.
The fungal disease, known as Coccidioidomycosis, is contracted when an individual breathes in microscopic spores from the dirt. Most people infected with the disease do not develop symptoms, but others develop fatigue, a cough or shortness of breath, fever and body pains. In rarer cases, the disease can be fatal.
Because it is present only in certain parts of the southwestern United States, Mexico and South America, Valley fever is not very well understood by doctors and scientists. Research into the disease has historically not been well funded, but the scientific community may be changing its tune.
Last week, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases awarded $4.5 million to researchers at UC San Francisco, UCLA and the University of Texas-San Antonio for studies on diagnosing, treating and preventing Valley fever.
The Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical will act as a clinical evaluation and recruitment center with all three institutions.
“We hope that the public understands that research is the basis of their health, and this research is funded by the government to improve the quality of care for people with cocci in the long run,” said Dr. Royce Johnson, medical director for the Valley Fever Institute.
With the funding, researchers will try to determine why certain people develop severe illness, while others don’t get sick at all.
“We hope to see that there’s either genetic and or functional abnormalities of the immune system that predispose you to having more severe disease,” Johnson said. “If we can do that, we could see if we can test people and ascertain how severe it is. And who knows maybe we can come up with fixes for those abnormalities.”
The grant follows a letter Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and Rep. David Schweikert, R-Phoenix, sent to the NIH calling for more funding for Valley fever research.
“For years, we have been working to mitigate and stamp out Valley fever. With Valley fever cases continuing to rise, this funding comes at a critical time,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I am glad to see that Dr. Royce Johnson and the Valley Fever Institute will be involved in these research efforts. I am thankful to my co-chair, Representative Schweikert, for working with me on this issue throughout the years and the NIH for focusing resources on diagnosing, developing treatments, and ultimately, eradicating Valley fever.”
McCarthy’s office said the NIH had allocated nearly $70 million toward Valley fever research since 2013, when the Valley Fever Symposium was held in Bakersfield.
Still, it will likely take a lot more funding before viable solutions can be found. Dr. John Galgiani, director of the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the University of Arizona, estimated a vaccine would cost $200 million to fully develop.
He is testing a vaccine that will be used in dogs he hopes to deploy to veterinarians by 2023. Because investors are leery of backing a disease present in only a part of the United States, he said funding for the development of a human vaccine is hard to come by.
“We have very, very good people … that have made vaccines for many other diseases in their careers on our team now,” he said. “It’s not like we think we know how to do it. We actually have a development plan, we have a business model all worked out. It’s just not a very competitive investment for the private sector.”
But as the government takes a greater stance on Valley fever, the likelihood that the disease will be preventable and treatable grows. A 2020 study in an American Meteorological Society journal estimated the average yearly cost of valley fever was $3.9 billion.
“The public health benefit and the overall economic benefit to the whole environment would be very large,” Galgiani said, “and that’s kind of how central governments step in.”