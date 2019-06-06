A report released this week by a Los Angeles law firm says 16 Catholic clergymen with Kern County connections have been accused of sexual misconduct, including five who did not show up on a separate list put out recently by a group advocating for abuse survivors.
The alleged abusers — at least three of whom are now dead — were among 43 clergymen with some association with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.
The 16 with local ties were either assigned to local parishes or grew up in Kern, such as Dinuba priest Raul Diaz, who grew up in McFarland. Diaz was among the five not named in the list put out last month by Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, better known as SNAP.
Jeff Anderson & Associates, the law firm that produced and released the report, emphasized that most of the accusations it contains were settled or have not been evaluated in court. "Accordingly," the report states, "the allegations should be considered just allegations and should not be considered proved or substantiated in a court of law."
Material in the report stem from legal actions that arose after the state Legislature in 2003 allowed survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil claims against their perpetrators and the institutions that covered up the crimes. It says the one-year, retroactive window opened by lawmakers allowed lawyers to use the civil legal process to open church records that had previously been kept secret.
"The data collected (suggest) the patterns and practices of Church officials, including the orchestrating of an institutional cover-up of an enormous magnitude," the report states. "Perhaps most shocking among the discoveries is that some perpetrators were intentionally transferred and retained in trusted positions with direct access to children even when they were known to be abusers."
The diocese responded to the report's release Wednesday by issuing a statement assuring the public investigators are looking into allegations of sexual misconduct by clergymen it has been associated with.
"The Diocese of Fresno takes very seriously the responsibility of maintaining a safe environment for its children," the diocese stated. "Currently, Dr. Kathleen McChesney, former FBI official and her associates are reviewing all clergy files dating back nearly 100 years.
"The review will assist the Diocese with creating a list of clergy who have been credibly accused of improper conduct with minors."
"The Anderson Report on Sexual Abuse in the Diocese of Fresno," as the report is titled, can be viewed online at https://www.andersonadvocates.com/Documents/posts/The%20Anderson%20Report%20Sexual%20Abuse%20in%20the%20Diocese%20of%20Fresno.pdf
Obviously these accusers seek money damages and by their accusations only demean faith in Christ.
