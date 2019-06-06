LOCALLY ACCUSED PRIESTS

Below is a list of Catholic clergymen with local ties whose names were among 43 included in a new report about people connected to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno accused of sexual misconduct.

The names in boldface were not on a list of similarly accused clergymen put out last month by SNAP, a group advocating for victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergymen.

Rod D. Brown

Named a bishop in 1988, Brown was later accused of sexually abusing a minor boy in 1965. He served at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bakersfield from 1964 to 1967.

Hermy Dave O. Ceniza

Ceniza was accused in 2010 of sexually abusing a minor boy for two years while working at St. Francis in Bakersfield in the early 1990s.

Mario Walter Cimmarrusti

Cimmarrusti, a Franciscan priest, faced allegations of child sexual abuse in 1981 and 1982, then again in 2003. At least a dozen people have accused him of sexual abuse between 1962 and 1969. He died in 2012. Cimmarrusti served at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Delano, between 1985 and 1993.

Daniel DeDominicis

DeDominicis has been accused of committing child sexual abuse between 1975 and 1985. The allegations that did not come to light until 1994 and were not reported to police until 2002. He served at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Bakersfield, from 1968 to 1976.

Raul Diaz

Diaz was placed on leave last month pending an investigation into accusations he sexually abused minors. The diocese never assigned him to work in Kern County but he grew up in McFarland.

Miguel Flores

Flores, a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bakersfield between 2008 and 2018, was placed on administrative leave in February after new information came to light relating to sexual assault allegations involving a 16-year-old girl in 2002. Flores was cleared by a jury in 2002 of three counts of forcible rape, three counts of sex with a minor and single charges of making threats and intimidating a witness.

Robert Gamel

Gamel pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in about 2014 and was sentenced to 11 months in jail and four years of probation. Charged with the same crime less than six months after being released from jail, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to another four years in prison. He served at Christ the King, in Oildale, between 1995 and 1996; at St. Joseph in Boron from 1997 to 1999; and at St. Ann, in Ridgecrest, from 2000 to 2008.

Louis Aloysius Garcia

Garcia was charged with 19 counts related to child sexual abuse of young, developmentally disabled patients. Some charges were dismissed but he was convicted and sentenced to prison for six years. He served at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Bakersfield, in 1972, and at Bakersfield's Mercy Hospital from 1976 to 1978.

Craig Francis Harrison

At least four men have accused Monsignor Harrison of sexually abusing them while they were minors. He was placed on administrative leave in April and remains under investigation. Harrison maintains he is innocent. Between 1990 and 2018, according to the new report, he has served at St. Francis in Bakersfield, St. Francis in Mojave, St. Mary in Buttonwillow, St. Mary in Taft and Our Lady of the Snows in Frazier Park.

Gerald A. Hartz

Hartz was accused in 1996 of sexually abusing a child in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1995, but was not chartged with a crime. The report says he served at Christ the King, in Bakersfield, from 2004 to 2017.

Anthony G. Herdegen

In 2003, Herdegen was accused of sexually abusing a boy for 14 years, then sexually abusing his brother when the brother tried to protect him. Another accusation from 1967 came forward during Herdegen's criminal trial. He served at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Bakersfield, from 1947 to 1948; at St. Mary, in Taft, from 1983 to 1984; and at St. Jude, in the Kern River Valley, from 1985 to 1995.

Edgardo "Edgar" Arrunataegui Jimenez

Not until two years after Arrunataegui Jimenez left the diocese in 2002 was it disclosed he had been accused of child sexual abuse. Believed to be living now in Peru, he worked at St. Elizabeth, in McFarland, in 2000.

Joseph Pacheco

Pacheco has been accused of child abuse at parishes in Tulare and Merced in the 1960s. The diocese's bishop in 2006, John Steinbock, reportedly said after the case was settled in 2006 that Pacheco had sexually abused several other boys. Pacheco served from 1958 to 1962 at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake near Ridgecrest.

Thomas Patrick Purcell

Purcell was sentenced to prison in 2003 for 9½ years for child sexual abuse. Between 1987 and 1992, he served at St. Francis, in Mojave; at St. Joseph, in Boron; at St. Mary's, in Buttonwillow; and at St. Francis, in Bakersfield.

Eric Swearingen

Swearingen settled a 2006 lawsuit in which he was alleged to have sexually abused a minor altar boy between 1989 and 1993 while at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Bakersfield. He faced no punitive action.

Ramon Varela

Varela was alleged to have sexually abused minors between about 1949 and 1979. He served at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Delano, from 1978 to 1979.