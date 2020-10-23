Lake Ming was built in 1959 for boat racing and remains a destination for watercraft competitions but a few Kern County residents wonder if it's time for the county to reconsider the long-running tradition.
The Kern County Parks and Recreation Commission voted last week to create a committee to consider that issue after Sierra Club and others raised issues with public access to the lake, its water quality, the loud noise created by drag boat races and the fact that outside groups using the space don't always respect the rules.
A member of the National Jet Boat Association said Friday the group has raced at Lake Ming for 31 years and the events contribute to the Bakersfield economy. Josh Patridge, the race director, estimates each event generates $30,000 to $50,000 with money spent at hotels, restaurants and gas stations, plus money the parks department receives in fees.
"That lake was made specifically for drag boat racing in the 1950s," he said.
The National Jet Boat Association holds six competitions a year at Lake Ming, Patridge said. Public access is closed during each two-day event and partially closed three days before and one day afterward. This year the group requested the third day before the event to set up and was granted it.
A triathlon, a regatta and car and boat show scheduled for this year would have closed or restricted access to the lake an additional 10 days. County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop provided information showing that events at Lake Ming have restricted public access there on more 30 days in the past few years, including on 44 days in 2018. In 2015, the number of days public access was impacted was 27 days.
It's unclear how much money the county takes in for these events but it received just under $5,000 for an NJBA event held at Lake Ming in September, according to Alsop.
Eddy Laine, a Sierra Club member who lives less than a mile from the lake, and Mark Martinez, a Cal State Bakersfield professor, who lives in the nearby Rio Bravo neighborhood say today's drag boats are nothing like what they were decades ago. Today the boat's engines are high-powered and loud, reaching speeds of 200 mph.
"I think if you put wings on those boats they’d probably take off and fly," he said. Both spoke before the parks commission on Wednesday.
Martinez told the commission about the important of public parks for the many low-income residents of Kern County, especially those who often live in cramped quarters and apartments with no yard to enjoy the outdoors.
"When you close off Lake Ming for more than 30 days last year, you’re closing off the lake for some of the poorest, most marginalized communities," Martinez said. "It’s a quality of life issue, it’s about the type of society we want to have for our local community and not just dragboat racers who have a history there."
Laine was bothered that the racing group asked for an received an additional set-up day without any public notification or chance to comment on it.
The county's General Services Division is allowed to draft agreements directly with the group for use of the park, Alsop said, but community members can voice their opinion any time to the parks commission and the Board of Supervisors. Typically events wouldn't go to supervisors for approval unless it required major accommodations or would be attended by thousands of people, like the Lightning in a Bottle music festival held at Buena Vista Recreation Aquatic Recreational Area.
But Laine pointed out there is no way for the public to know what's under consideration for the parks.
"There’s not an opportunity for the voice of the public," Laine said.
Laine said he conducted a survey of visitors to the lake on behalf of the Kern-Kaweah Sierra Club chapter over a recent three-day period. There were 59 people at the lake during that time and he interviewed about half, he said.
Of the visitors, 75 percent were hispanic or Black, he said, and almost all were from Bakersfield, mainly east Bakersfield.
"This is their opportunity, especially during covid, to enjoy the beauty of this lake. Instead what’s happening?" he said. "We have this increasing intrusion by outside groups who have no concern for noise or impacts on the community."
"That’s a valuable resource for our community and that’s what we should be protecting," Laine said.
Kathleen Chambers, a parks commissioner for Mike Maggard's supervisorial district, which includes Hart Park and Lake Ming, said the issues raised are relevant, especially durin the coronavirus pandemic when so many parents are wanting to find places to take their children.
She said the committee will address issues like noise level and the appropriate number of events at the lake each year.
"Our goal is to balance and learn how to accommodate both sides and do what’s best for the community," Chambers said.