Taking over the reins of a public health agency in the middle of a pandemic might sound intimidating but not for Brynn Carrigan. The 37-year-old Bakersfield native, a graduate of South High and Cal State Bakersfield, officially became the county’s new Public Health Services director on Feb. 1, succeeding outgoing director Matt Constantine, who retires at the end of March.
For Carrigan, the new position is the realization of a desire she developed in the early years of her career when she was crunching numbers as an accountant and budget analyst for the county. She admired the work of the departments whose spreadsheets and dollar signs she tinkered with on a daily basis and secretly harbored a desire to be out there with them.
“I knew the work I was doing was important but I just didn’t get that satisfaction or feeling at the end of the day that there was a true difference made in our community because of the work I was doing,” Carrigan said. “I saw the work they were doing and I was envious. I wanted to be boots on the ground actually doing that work in our community.”
In 2012, she took the leap when she applied for and was hired to be the county’s new assistant public health services director. The department is one of the larger in the county with a $50 million annual budget and some 400 employees. More than half of those employees are public health staff but the department also includes environmental health services, which is charged with inspecting about 10,000 permitted facilities in the county, as well as Emergency Medical Services, which regulates ambulance service and California Children’s Services, a state program that provide health care for children with certain diseases and medical problems.
Those services were merged together under the newly created public health services agency about a decade ago. Constantine recalls that Carrigan was valuable in helping not only to reduce the department’s reliance on the county's general fund by 30 percent to 40 percent but improving the services delivered, as well. Her financial know-how was key, Constantine said, but so was what he call her ”unbridled enthusiasm.”
“She dove in on all aspects to figure out how to coordinate and change things up,” he said. “Nothing would hold her back. She knows there’s areas that are difficult but she jumps in, all in, and will take nothing but 100 percent.”
John Nilon, the former county administrative officer who Carrigan once worked under, echoed those praises.
"In all the things I’ve done in my career, I recognize there are people who are passionate about a mission and will do whatever it takes to make that necessary but there's also a need to make sure the financial house is in order," Nilon said. "Unless you have the background to understand the financial ramifications of all decisions, you will not be able to achieve that vision and goal. To have both of those with Brynn, you have a winning combination."
The Californian spoke with Carrigan on Thursday about the challenges she faces and goals she has for her new role. Responses have been lightly edited.
Question: Prior to the pandemic, public health agencies seemed to operate in the background of most communities. COVID-19 changed that and public health has a much more prominent role right now and has come under attack in some cases for government overreach. What in your opinion about the purpose of the public health department in our community?
Answer: Public health serves so many different purposes in our community. Our mission statement is to protect and safeguard the health and safety of the community. I think that truly does summarize what we do at public health but it doesn’t quite explain what we do nor give the community an idea of where they would cross paths with public health.
We have multiple different roles. In some aspects we’re a regulatory authority and in other aspects we have a very educational type role. They’re both extremely important and they both sort of align with each other.
I would say overall our duty is to constantly evaluate health indicators in our community and try to influence changes that can help our residents lead healthier lifestyles and overall have better quality of life. So those could be regulatory changes, those could be educational changes. We try to have programs that achieve both of those aspects.
Q: What do you believe are the three biggest public health challenges facing Kern County?
A: There are a number of public health issues that plague our county but a couple really stand out to me. That is our chronic disease rates, our sexually transmitted disease rates and our hunger rates. They’re all startling. Before the pandemic hit I felt like we were making great strides toward addressing all three of these issues.
We had a multi-phased approach aimed at educating our community on sexually transmitted disease rates. They’re shockingly alarming...
We also launched multiple programs aimed at reducing chronic disease. We had the Know Your Numbers campaign, where we started to provide free nutrition and fitness classes within our community and really equipped our community with knowledge on how can you eat better, how can you get more exercise in your life and that’s without expecting them to have a gym membership or incur additional costs. We know a lot of families in our community don’t have access to child care, don't have access to transportation, so meeting people where they’re at in their lives, and providing them that education and awareness, it’s key.
We’ve had our Waste Hunger Not Food program. That program has been instrumental. In Bakersfield we’re ranked number one for the number of residents in a large metropolitan area that don’t have the money to buy the food that they need. That’s incredible. That’s nationwide. (With the Waste Hunger program) we take food that would otherwise be wasted, that is good food, that’s healthy food, and give it to residents in our community who need it most for free. We’re meeting them where they’re at and we’re helping them where they’re at and we’re addressing some of these fundamental public health issues that impact their quality of life.
So those are three areas that stand out to me the most. Those were the most shocking to me and I’ve grown up here.
Q: Kern County opted not to enforce any restrictions on the public or businesses during the pandemic. But it’s clear the public health department also received many complaints from the public about businesses operating out of compliance. How, as the head of public health in our county, will you balance what the public wants in terms of health and safety and what individuals and businesses want to see?
A: I'm glad you asked this question because I feel in my new role one of the most challenging aspects is going to be making decisions that aren’t going to make everyone happy. That’s hard for anybody. We want to make everybody happy. It’s easier to make people happy. But when you’re in a position like this and you have to make hard decisions, you’re frankly not going to make everybody happy.
My personal stance is to make decisions that are best for every unique situation. And I want to be able to stand behind and hold my head up high on the decisions that I've made feeling they are truly what’s in the best interest of our community.
I’m not going to make decisions with my head buried in the sand. My staff is phenomenal, we have 400 people with diverse backgrounds, knowledge, experience, that have just as much passion and love for the community as I do. And together we’ll make decisions which will get us to the end goal that we all want as a community which is to improve our health and safety here.
Q: Is the budget for Kern’s public health services department adequate enough to address the needs in our community?
A: We can always use more money. However, the solution to every problem isn’t always throwing more money at it. For multiple years now, our department has run leaner and meaner than it ever has. The key is to know what you have and be smart with it.
We are proud to stand here and say we are efficient and effective. We get our (proposed budget) allocations early in the year and we try to sit down and plan what we’re going to do the next year within the constraints we’re given and be as effective as possible within the community.
Q: What are your long-range goals for the public health services department?
A: Of course, the number one priority for right now is getting our entire community vaccinated (for COVID-19). But beyond the pandemic, speaking frankly, we’ve neglected so much. When the pandemic hit we literally dropped all our work and diverted our full attention to the pandemic. So here we are a full year later and we’re still operating all hands on deck devoted to the pandemic.
So once we start to see some relief from the pandemic, we're going to have a lot of work to do. A year under lockdown likely hasn’t had a positive impact on chronic disease, on obesity, on STD rates and these were already areas we struggled with so much here in Kern. So I anticipate these issues are only going to be compounded once the pandemic is lifted. So my goals are really to resume the programs we put on hold that were starting to make some progress in some of these areas, and to look for fresh new ways that we can improve the health of Kern County residents. So I’m eager to get our community vaccinated but I’m also eager and anxious to get beyond the pandemic and get back to some of that really important work that’s going to make a difference in our health.