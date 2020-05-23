A new pickleball court has opened for public use at Mesa Marin Sports Complex, the city of Bakersfield announced in its weekly information memo.
The park is at Highway 178 and Bedford Green Drive in northeast Bakersfield.
While some park amenities are off-limits right now because of COVID-19 closures, tennis and pickleball courts around the city were recently reopened as long as social distancing and other guidelines are followed, the memo noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.