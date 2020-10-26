Bakersfield has a new park. It’s about nine acres and has basketball hoops, picnic tables, two playgrounds, a fenced dog area and more but its real value can’t be measured.
As the weather cools, families of the new housing development in southwest Bakersfield will soon fill the green lawn for cookouts and games of pickup.
On Monday, the sight caused Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg to reminisce about a park from his youth.
“I was blessed to be raised in a neighborhood that had a neighborhood park,” he said. “It was the type of place that you could go and play in the park for hours and nobody worried.”
He went on to say he could easily remember the basketball court where he and his friends spent hours, or the tree where he and his friend would “dream what life would really be like.”
“It hasn’t turned out in all the ways that we had imagined,” he continued, becoming emotional. “But I took my son when we were back home visiting his grandparents actually pretty recently. We walked through that park and I pointed each of those things out to him. And it’s so fun to think about which trees, and which parts of this park, kids will be able to tell stories about when they grow up.”
His words came during a Monday ribbon-cutting for Bridle Creek Park at 7100 Pine Flat Drive in a new housing development in southwest Bakersfield. Developer S&S Homes and multiple city officials were on hand to to debut the park, whose opening has been pushed back multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a special day for me and I know a special day for everyone here,” said City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan. “We just know that this is part of our progress. And when we do make progress, we do it in the very most quality way possible.”
With plenty of open spaces for families to wander, surrounded by some of the city’s newest homes, local families should be able to enjoy the park for years to come.
"It's a special day for me and a special day for everyone here," said Mayor Karen Goh. "We believe that in this beautiful park, many stories will come to life."