The Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy will host its first joint graduation ceremony honoring Kern County's newest Paramedics and EMTs at at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 1616 30th St. in Bakersfield.
The event marks the completion of Class 1 of the Hall Paramedic Academy which began last August. All 14 students, who previously worked as Hall EMTs, completed the paramedic training assessment program, making them eligible to apply for sponsorship into the Hall Paramedic Academy.
The 16-week program included hundreds of classroom and lab hours. Afterward, the paramedic students completed extensive field internships and other training.
In addition to the paramedic program, 12 students will graduate from Class 35 of the Hall EMT Academy which serves as the entryway to starting their EMS careers.
Established in 2018, the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy serves as the training facility for the Hall EMT Academy and the Hall Paramedic Academy. The campus also hosts continuing education programs for Hall Ambulance Paramedics, EMTs, RNs, and emergency medical dispatchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.