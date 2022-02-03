New owners of historic Jastro House to transform it into downtown event center

Brie Pair-Lancaster could hardly believe her luck.
The owner of Let's Event had been looking for a space to call her own, but never imagined she might become the co-owner of one of the most historically rich properties in Bakersfield's downtown business district — the 145-year-old Jastro House at 1811 20th St.
"I contacted the Frosts to see if they were willing to come on board," she said of her friends and business partners.
They were.
"We love the history of the house," said Jacob Frost, who joined the business venture with his wife, Gabrielle Frost.
"There are so many things we're just beginning to discover," he said of the two-story Gothic-Victorian cottage-style home built and lived in by the family of Henry Jastro, whose influence in turn-of-the-century Kern County is hard to overstate.
The three partners are all in their late-20s or early-30s, and they are keen to dispel the stereotype that men and women of their generation don't want to live in places like Bakersfield, or don't have pride in their home.
"We are here to say our generation wants to live in Bakersfield. We take pride in it," said Gabrielle Frost.
"We have a 6-month-old daughter," she said. "We definitely want to be a part of this community."
They also want to build on its strengths and preserve its heritage while working to improve it.
It's been barely a week since escrow closed, and the partners are already booking future dates at the venue. It's open for weddings, baby showers, birthdays, afternoon teas and more.
While there's some work that needs to be done on the backyard, the partners say they are grateful to Neil and Jill Galyan, the previous owners who purchased the house in 2015 and worked to renovate and restore the proud history of the home — preserving original woodwork but replacing some plaster and missing pieces, such as window moldings and balusters, and adding vinyl windows.
The Galyans turned the unique residence into office space, and the new owners will continue to lease some office space to clients.
"As proud Bakersfield natives, we thought the Jastro House's next legacy should showcase the rich history of this city and its beautiful landmarks," Jacob Frost said in an email.
In a way, each celebration of a birthday, of a wedding, will also be a celebration of the house itself, and the role it played in early Bakersfield.
Henry Alexander Jastro originally built the home on 19th Street, facing south.
But according to local historian Gilbert Gia, who interviewed former owner Glenn Burroughs, Jastro built the home using full-dimensional redwood, which was unusual for the time. The stick lumber used in the Jastro House was likely part of the earliest rail deliveries after Southern Pacific arrived in 1876. The stairs, banister and newel posts were made in San Francisco. Downstairs, the ceilings are 16 feet.
In 1917, in advance of the construction of the Jastro office building, known today as the Standard Oil Building, on the same block, the Jastro House was rotated 180 degrees to face north. Doing so was no easy feat.
The Bakersfield Californian, in the July 17, 1917 edition, described how mule power and rollers moved the home to face north. In 1920, Kern County Land Company moved its offices from Fresno to the office building at 19th and G streets.
Mary Jastro, Henry's wife, died in 1894. Henry lived there until the following year. He died in 1925.
Jastro was first elected to the Kern County Board of Supervisors at the age of 44 and served 24 years. In 1903, he was named general manager of J.B. Haggin’s Kern County Land Co., overseeing its more than 1 million acres across California, Mexico, Arizona and New Mexico.
An expert on agriculture and trade, Jastro's business acumen and advice were highly sought after. A regent of the University of California, Kern County Democrats nominated him for governor.
It's a rich history that in some ways still lives in the walls and floors, dust and memories of Jastro's former home.
And it's a legacy still being preserved by a new generation.