Jim Snider remembers what it feels like to take over the family business and immediately be underestimated because of a youthful appearance.
He had recently returned home to Bakersfield after serving in the U.S. Navy in the early 1970s when his father's sudden illness put him in charge of the old Snider's Cyclery store on Baker Street.
But a visiting salesman didn't know that. When Snider offered to help him, the man refused and insisted on speaking with an older employee back in the repair shop. So Snider let him wait.
The salesman was chagrined to learn he had inadvertently brushed off the store's new owner and ended up leaving without offering an apology.
Now, more than 40 years later, the same thing has already happened to his daughter Olivia, who at age 28 has recently taken over one of Bakersfield's oldest family-owned businesses.
She was changing a bicycle tire at the company's southwest Bakersfield store when a man came in and asked for the manager. She offered her assistance.
"Hey, you're not the boss," Olivia recalled him saying. "I said, 'But actually, I am.'"
A LONG TIME COMING
Change of ownership is a natural occurrence in the life of a small business with about 20 employees, especially one that has been preparing for the transition for close to a decade. But it can still be a little jolting.
Olivia grew up in her dad's shop. She learned about numbers from the price tags on Snider's merchandise. As a girl, she would use a broom and dustpan to "catch dust bunnies" on the sales floor.
After studying economics and business administration at Bakersfield College, she transferred to UC Riverside to earn a bachelor's degree in business with a focus on management.
MAKING CHANGES
Her formal education has already served her well. She instituted an electronic point-of-sale system to replace the company's paper-based system and is looking at making other changes such as posting old inventory for sale on the internet auction site eBay.
The change hasn't been entirely comfortable, however. Being named owner of Snider's has been exciting, she said, but it's also been a little hectic as she works to learn the locksmith side of the business and gets ready to engage with the local community by supporting local cycling events and organizations.
"A lot of work," she said. "A lot of possibilities."
The youngest of three children — her older brother and sister are not involved in the business — she will soon begin making payments to her father, as he did when he bought Snider's from his father.
FRESH PERSPECTIVE
A longtime manager at Snider's, John Panick, said he thinks Olivia has a lot to offer the business, starting with her youthful perspective.
"I think the main thing is that she’s bringing the company into being much more modernized, like computerized," he said. "We never were before.”
She's also "part of the crew," meaning she has her employees' respect, Panick said, and her enjoyment of riding a bicycle demonstrates genuine engagement with customers.
Panick added that he thinks Olivia is right to put items up for sale on eBay and begin establishing herself more firmly in the local community.
"All of these things are a struggle” he said, "but that’s her thing."
SMOOTH TRANSITION
Jim Snider, at age 71, has no immediate plans to walk away from the company. He said he'll continue working in the shop and guiding his daughter toward a locksmith license so she can continue to build on what has been a profitable side of the business.
In the meantime, Olivia's ambitions are growing. She said she's eyeing the growth in electric bicycles, which Snider's already sells, and seeing how to capitalize on kits and the store's expertise in custom-fit bicycles.
Olivia said that, above all, she feels grateful to have the opportunity to carry on her family's business tradition.
Although she must juggle a variety of work projects, she said her main focus is preserving the family's legacy "and being a good representation of what Snider's has been and what Snider's will continue to be."
Nice. 🚴 Family business passed on.
It's great that the trusted Snider name and business stays in the family, I wish her great success in the future.
