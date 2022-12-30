 Skip to main content
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers

Hours were cut in local fields after a state law took effect on Jan. 1, 2022, forcing farmers with 26 or more workers to pay overtime for work done beyond eight hours, and work totaling more than 40 hours per week. Bakersfield Farmworker Enrique Moreno, 51, pictured at left in this file photo from Jan. 15, told The Californian he was curious what the farmers will do as work piles up in the fields. "They need the help," Moreno said. "But they don't want to pay overtime." Eduardo Nava, 47, right, said he saw no benefit to the changes and that "we're going to wait and see what happens." Starting Sunday, similar provisions will apply to smaller ag employers.

California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week.

Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never received it will require that small ag employers pay overtime for work done after nine hours in a single workday or 50 hours in a workweek.

