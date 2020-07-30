The Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene congregation and staff welcomed their new senior pastor this past spring.
Pastor Kevin Hardy comes to Bakersfield from Michigan where he served as the Michigan District superintendent. Born and raised in Boston, God called him to serve as pastor as a teenager.
After graduating from high school, he joined the Army. In his six years in the Army Reserve, he was promoted many times to leadership positions and also received the Commanding General’s Award for Military Excellence.
Once he completed all his active military training, he attended Eastern Nazarene College, graduating in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts in religion. He also earned his Master of Divinity from Northwest Nazarene University and Wesley Seminary.
He met his future wife, Jane, at Eastern Nazarene College, and they were married in September 1988. The couple have three children, Weston, 25; Patrick, 22; and Kristin, 21.
Hardy has been a full-time youth pastor for six years in three different churches (Burlington, Vt.; Nashua, N.H.; and Roanoke, Va.). He served as senior pastor for 27 years in two churches (Concord, N.H., and Ellicott City, Md).
In 2017, God called Hardy to be the district superintendent of the Michigan district. During this time, he led 75 churches, planted six new congregations, and led many churches toward revitalization.
Pastor Kevin Hardy, Jane and Weston moved to Bakersfield the first week of May. The pastor and his family are really enjoying their new home and Bakersfield.
Every day the sun is shining, which leads Pastor Kevin to say, “Just another day in paradise."
During these challenging times, Pastor Hardy and staff are endeavoring to make church services and programs as available as possible under the local, state and national COVID-19 guidelines. Currently, Sunday church service is available at 8 a.m. with personal attendance in an outdoor setting at 6201 Fruitvale Ave. and online service is available at 10 a.m. at oliveknolls.com as well as links to YouTube and Facebook.
As our year progresses, Pastor Hardy is endeavoring to reach the next generation. Children and youth ministry is vital to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. If you are looking for a church home, Pastor Hardy invites you to come check out Olive Knolls Church.
Keeping COVID-19 limitations in mind, Pastor Kevin Hardy is anxious to meet and communicate with people in the church and community. Please reach out to him by contacting the church at 399-3303 or email at info@oliveknolls.com.
You can also hear a recent message at Olive Knolls at oliveknolls.com/sermons.
— Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.