POWERHOUSE YOUTH & FAMILY CENTER

A welcoming event is set for from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the new PowerHouse Youth & Family Center facility at 4647 White Lane. More than 20 vendors, food trucks and different resources will be present.

Website: https://powerhouseyouthandfamilycenter.com/

Email: powerhouse.bakersfield@gmail.com

Program Director Arlene Guzman: 661-346-3110