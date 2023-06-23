If it weren’t for a boxing ring, basketball court and an old pool table, Bakersfield entrepreneur Rick Guzman reckons he’d be dead.
Growing up in impoverished areas of east Bakersfield, Guzman and his wife, Arlene Guzman, knew firsthand the difficulties of such a life. But Rick found purpose in the Bakersfield Police Activities League center — filled with pastimes such as sports — and it helped him remove bad influences in his life and pave his way as a successful entrepreneur.
The Guzmans knew they wanted to give back to this community and began fostering teenage children. But the couple didn’t stop there: On Saturday, their new nonprofit PowerHouse Youth & Family Center will have a welcoming event in which the community is invited to learn about their newest initiative to help at-risk youth.
“I don’t want to just help out one or two kids,” Rick said. “I want to help out 50, 60, 100 kids.”
PowerHouse Youth & Family Center attempts to provide struggling children with a chance to learn skills not taught at schools, such as saving up to buy a car or interview skills, according to the Guzmans. Kids will also get counseling to learn coping skills. Existing programs offer these opportunities in separate locations, but PowerHouse hopes to combine the safety nets in one place.
“It’ll be a one stop shop,” Arlene said, who serves as the program director.
After fostering children for years, Arlene said she and her husband began noticing holes in the system. Rick began jotting down notes about what’s missing and those ideas formed the basis of the programs that will be offered, she added.
Young adults often don’t know what their future should look like and so the nonprofit aims to help them fill in that gap. There also are kids who have trouble with drugs and need help, which the Guzmans aim to address, too.
Arlene knows from her foster experience that teen boys dream of getting a car or a house as they get older. The nonprofit hopes to equip the children with information on the details required to get a car — buying insurance and filing proper vehicle registration paperwork.
The Guzmans hope to have computers children can take a test on to find their skills and work from there. A kitchen could help the kids learn to cook, Rick said.
The 10-month program will focus on a different topic each month. Then, the kids will get a chance to practice what they’ve learned, Arlene said.
Their nonprofit differs from others in that it opens its doors to youth from across Bakersfield, with varying backgrounds, Arlene said. That includes foster children, homeless youth and anyone having trouble in school or at home, she added.
PowerHouse’s location is in southwest Bakersfield, at 4647 White Lane, to address troubled teens in the area. The Guzmans added that many programs are stationed in east or central Bakersfield, but they’ve seen issues all across Bakersfield.
In recent gang prevention training, Arlene said she learned how gang members are moving toward west Bakersfield. Kids who need extra support reside all over Bakersfield, she added.
The kids that come from juvenile hall often get labeled as criminal without any nuance. Rick said he also sees poor kids who need help and attention.
“He could be 17 years old with tattoos on his face,” Rick said. “Sometimes, the thing that I see is a 7-, 8-year-old kid scared in the corner.”
The more kids who learn these lessons, Rick said, the more impact it will have on the community.
A life of violence begins young for many Kern County residents. Such tendencies lead to immeasurable pain for a family, an experience familiar to the Malta family.
Cesar Malta, 19, was out with friends in August 2021 and he never made his way home. A teenager was accused of shooting and killing Malta.
That pain led Malta’s sister, Destiny Malta, to join the board of directors for PowerHouse. She wanted to translate her family’s pain into effective change for Kern County.
“It’s honestly like a never-ending battle with depression (and) anxiety,” Destiny said of the pain of losing her brother.
It’s been two years and the criminal case against the alleged shooter is still ongoing, she said. Without closure and no justice for her brother, she hopes her experience with PowerHouse can deter youth from engaging in violence.
“I just want to try and use what we went through and prevent it for another family,” Malta said. “... If we can just help save someone else’s kid or just somebody else’s life or just be that person that people don’t have in their lives, that’s where our heart is.”
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.