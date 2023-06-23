If it weren’t for a boxing ring, basketball court and an old pool table, Bakersfield entrepreneur Rick Guzman reckons he’d be dead.

Growing up in impoverished areas of east Bakersfield, Guzman and his wife, Arlene Guzman, knew firsthand the difficulties of such a life. But Rick found purpose in the Bakersfield Police Activities League center — filled with pastimes such as sports — and it helped him remove bad influences in his life and pave his way as a successful entrepreneur.

