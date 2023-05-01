 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Mexico man hit by four cars ID'd by coroner

Slide Public Safety

A man who was hit by four cars and died on westbound Highway 58 was identified by the Kern County coroner's office on Monday as Angel Tovar, 30, of Las Cruces, N.M.

He died at 12:05 a.m. April 22 just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases