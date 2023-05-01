New Mexico man hit by four cars ID'd by coroner

A man who was hit by four cars and died on westbound Highway 58 was identified by the Kern County coroner's office on Monday as Angel Tovar, 30, of Las Cruces, N.M.
He died at 12:05 a.m. April 22 just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 5:34 pm
