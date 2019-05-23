An Israeli company has announced that it will bring 25 new jobs to Oildale. On Monday, the company, Hadco Metal Trading Co., hosted a groundbreaking for a 250,000 square foot logistics center planned to be located near Meadows Field Airport.
“Kern’s thriving logistics and transportation industry is attracting international and national attention to our area,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said in a statement on Thursday. “Kern County and our private sector partners will continue to build upon this excellent news of providing jobs and economic growth.”
Hadco said in a release that it would invest $25 million in the new center, which will be used to distribute metal products to customers located throughout California and the surrounding regions.
“Hadco intends to make further investments in order to further expand the capacity of the plant and increase hiring,” the company said in a news release.
The company currently operates five logistics centers throughout the United States, employing about 150 Americans.
Hadco services machine shops, fabricators and equipment manufacturers. Its main hub is located in the Philadelphia region.
It is unclear what kind of jobs will be available at the new center, or what the timeline is for construction.
The company expects to receive four-to-five trucks carrying materials from suppliers at its Bakersfield facility, and send two to three trucks loaded with materials out each night to transfer stations and customers north and south of the city.
The logistics center will be located in the vicinity of the new Amazon facility currently under construction that is expected to bring 2,000 jobs to the county.
