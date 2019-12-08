No child is quite like another — they come in a variety of shapes, sizes and personalities, and they learn and grasp concepts at different paces.
Often times even siblings show a difference in school performance. Yesenia Yanes' has taught her two children — Ariel Perez, a first grader, and Ethan Perez, a kindergartner — basic reading and math skills at home, but noticed they were at two different stages of comprehension.
"With her I’ve never had a hard time in school, but he has a speech problem," explained Yanes. "The first time he was tested at school, he didn’t know his ABCs or numbers. I taught them at home, but it wasn’t clicking with him."
She decided to look for more individualized support and found Kumon, a learning program that specializes in math and reading skills for children ages 3 through 18 that just recently opened in Bakersfield.
It's only been three weeks and though progress takes time, her son's teacher told her she noticed improvements.
"He tested way higher than he did in the beginning of the year," Yanes said.
Kumon is just one of several tutoring and learning centers in Bakersfield and Kern County that strive to help students meet grade-level reading and math skills, and sometimes even exceed them. These additional programs are valued options considering 43.21 percent and 28.83 percent of all Kern students met or exceeded standards for English/language arts and math, respectively, in the 2018-2019 school year, according to data from California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress.
Local school districts also provide tutoring and additional educational opportunities for individual students. Parents are encouraged to check with their school districts about what specialized learning options are available.
"Some students need extra instructional support outside of their regular class time. Tutoring allows the teacher to give individual attention to a student, while targeting the student’s specific academic needs," explained Brenda Lewis, associate superintendent of instruction for the Kern High School District. "Teachers in the KHSD provide tutoring assistance to students at various times, which include before school, during lunch and after school."
Julissa Bhakta opened the new Kumon location at 5549 Calloway Drive on Nov. 4. She spent several years in the classroom, but soon realized children learn at their own pace and should have individualized programs available to guide them on their educational journey.
"You're working early mornings to late afternoons trying to figure out a way to make sure all your kids are learning. ... I was individualizing for groups — my mediums, lows and highs," Bhakta said of her time in the classroom. "I spent a lot of time trying to differentiate, but there’s only so much you can do, especially being limited by Common Core standards."
From two friends she learned about Kumon, and with the individualized aspect to it, it seemed like the right fit for her.
In the center's first month, she and her assistants have been helping 20 families. Students come in twice a week and spend 30 minutes per subject — up to an hour if they do both reading and math.
Children are grade level tested to identify their strengths and weaknesses. Many times those tests reveal students are performing a few grades behind where they should be.
"If they’re a fourth grader but place at second grade math, we would start there," Bhakta explained. "We start them from where they’re comfortable so that we can progress them."
Tia Patel, an eighth grader, utilized Kumon during second through sixth grade to help her with reading and math. During those four years, she was taught different math problem solving techniques and how to become a stronger reader which made her stand out among her classmates.
"In sixth grade we had math incentives and I got an award for mastering the most objectives. It really helped," Patel explained.
Her younger sister, Ariana, a second grader, is currently enrolled in Kumon and is working on sounding out words and multiplication. Her class at school is learning addition and subtraction so she is already moving on to more advanced concepts.
It's a big responsibility taking a child's education into her hands and she "takes it personally if they’re not succeeding," but Bhakta's confident each child will walk out of Kumon with a better understanding of their homework.
"My goal is to provide enrichment to the community, whether it’s a remedial student trying to get to grade level or students who are at grade level but want a challenge," she explained. "We make sure we fix our errors to 100 percent so they don’t fall behind. We learn from our mistakes and we keep moving forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.