Local gun owners looking to purchase ammunition will now have to deal with new state fees and background checks.
Starting Monday, a California law approved by voters in 2016 — Proposition 63 — will go into effect, requiring background checks for all ammunition sales in the state. In addition, buyers will be charged $1 processing fees each time they purchase ammunition.
For each purchase, store clerks will run buyers’ drivers license or other identification cards through the new background check system to see if they are allowed to own ammunition. If they are cleared, they will be able to immediately move forward with the purchase.
“I think this is a fantastic law,” said Wesley Davis, president of the Wendale Davis Foundation. Davis’ son Wendale was shot and killed in 2006. “I’m hoping that there will be a serious reduction in shootings and violence across the board. There are a lot of people out there who shouldn’t be able to buy ammunition. It’s too readily available.”
Many local gun dealers feel the new law will just complicate the buying process, however, and will not have a significant impact on public safety.
“This just adds additional costs and processing times for the buyer and the dealer,” said Justyn Vest, general manager for Second Amendment Sports. “It just seems like another state tax. It’s not going to stop people from illegally buying ammunition or getting someone else to buy it for them.”
In recent weeks, Vest said, he’s seen an increase in ammunition sales from gun owners ahead of the implementation of the new law. While he didn’t provide specific sales figures, he said ammunition sales have doubled recently.
“We’re seeing a noticeable uptick,” he said. “People are buying in bulk right now. We’re seeing sales every couple of minutes.”
According to the state, about 4.5 million people have already had to clear background checks to buy guns in the state, and they will already be registered in the gun owners’ database.
Those who aren’t in the system will have to pay a $19 fee for a one-time background check that, if cleared, would be good for a purchase within a 30-day period.
Vest said he’s not sure if the new fees will have any noticeable impact on sales starting this week, but it’s something he plans to monitor.
“Either it will be slower or it will stay the same. Only time will tell,” he said.
Jeff Rouell, general manager for the Kern County Gun Club, said he doesn’t expect the new law to have a significant impact on his sales as long as no limits are imposed on how much ammunition can be purchased.
“A $1 fee is not going to stop them from shooting and purchasing ammunition,” he said. “Everybody I’ve talked to has said it’s just more government nonsense that’s not going to solve anything.”
Rouell said he understands the goals behind the law, but feels that it will only cause more hassle for legal buyers and sellers.
“The only people who are going to follow this is people who already follow the law,” he said. “Criminals in the state are going to get ammunition one way or the other. If (the state) believes that controlling the flow of ammunition is going to improve public safety, they’re wrong.”
Davis said he’s a gun owner himself and feels the extra hassle of dealing with background checks and fees is worth it.
“When it comes to my recreation against someone’s life, I can go through a more extensive background check if that means there’s a law in place that could reduce the chance of future shootings," he said. "It’s worth the sacrifice.”
This is not a fantastic law. It is is a stupid law fueled by the leftist anti-gun democrats. People can still be killed by illegal bullet ya know? Gun control laws do nothing but harass law-abiding people. The crooks just buy it on the black market- probably for a lot cheaper! But, we must be progressive. What a bad joke this legislation is.
