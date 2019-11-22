Local freeway and road maintenance work will require nighttime lane closures along southbound Highway 99 on Monday and Tuesday, the Thomas Roads Improvement Program said in a news release Friday.
The closures will affect the inside and outside lanes along the freeway between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue, and are expected to be in place overnight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
On Dec. 2, a much more disruptive and long-lasting closure will begin when the contractor for the Centennial Corridor project is expected to close the south side of the Stockdale Highway/Stine Road intersection. This will prevent traffic from entering and exiting South Stine Road at Stockdale Highway, the release said.
Stine Road will be open on the north side of Stockdale Highway and no impacts are anticipated for traffic traveling east or west on Stockdale Highway at this time.
The contractor plans to begin preparatory work for the Centennial Corridor bridge that will cross Stockdale Highway. This is a long-term closure and is expected to remain in effect through the duration of the project in late 2022. Area residents can access the neighborhood from Stockdale Highway at neighboring streets or from the south at Belle Terrace.
This schedule may be changed without notice. Please slow down and pay attention to construction and detour signage while driving through the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.