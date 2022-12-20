New Lake Isabella visitor center: property purchased, construction to start by 2024

Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has purchased property for the upcoming Lake Isabella Visitor Center.
“Acquisition of this property by the Army Corps is a major step forward and marks the beginning of the end to bring this visitor center to fruition,” the Bakersfield Republican said in a statement.
Located at 6212 Lake Isabella Blvd., the new center will replace the former U.S. Forest Service Visitor Center, which was demolished as part of the $284 million Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project.
“As the state of California continues to serve as a popular tourist destination, a Forest Service visitor center at Lake Isabella will offer neighbors and visitors alike the opportunity to learn more about the Kern River Valley and easily obtain permits for recreation in and around the lake and the Sequoia National Forest,” McCarthy said.
The project began after evidence of water seepage and an active fault line was discovered beneath the main and auxiliary dams at Lake Isabella in 2006. Without necessary repair, according to the engineers behind the project, it posed a serious risk of flooding and dam failure. The original USFS facility, located on the Engineer Point peninsula, was removed to make room for repairs.
"Identification of an active fault, potential flood overtopping and seepage issues put the Isabella Lake project at unacceptably high risk," said Rick Brown, public affairs chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District, in an April 2022 video. "Even with only a remote possibility of one of the dams failing, not only would public safety hazards be potentially catastrophic for the downstream communities of Lake Isabella, the Kern River Valley and Bakersfield, but the economic impacts would be felt across the nation."
In 2017, work began on the dam, which is approximately 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield, and is expected to be completed by spring 2023.
“I look forward to seeing the Army Corps, in conjunction with the Forest Service, move quickly to construction so the new visitor center can be opened in the community as soon as possible,” McCarthy said.
The new visitor center will replace a currently vacant Bank of America building. Construction is slated to start in 2024, after the dam is finished, and open to the public in 2025.
“It has been a long road for the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce and its residents,” said Fred Clark, president of the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Lake Isabella Dam Task Force. “But with the visitors center in downtown Lake Isabella it will be a centralized location allowing us to showcase our valley while sharing the desired information with our tourists.”