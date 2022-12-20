 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Lake Isabella visitor center: property purchased, construction to start by 2024

20220508-bc-damupdate 1

This close-up aerial view shows Isabella Dam's new zig-zag-shaped labyrinth weir, one of the most innovative features of the $284 million Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project. The accordion-like concrete structure now stands at the crest of the dam's new 100-foot-deep emergency spillway. Its design is intended to control the flow of water into the emergency spillway in the event of an ultra-rare flood.

 Courtesy of Mike Lancon

Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has purchased property for the upcoming Lake Isabella Visitor Center.

“Acquisition of this property by the Army Corps is a major step forward and marks the beginning of the end to bring this visitor center to fruition,” the Bakersfield Republican said in a statement.

Coronavirus Cases