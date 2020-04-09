Approximately 17.37 acres of land near Mira Monte High School could be the proposed location of an agricultural site for the school, according to Kern High School District documents.
KHSD intends to utilize the property for an agricultural program at Mira Monte, according to the documents. The site is located northwest of South Fairfax Road and East Wilson Road in Bakersfield. The site currently consists of idle land with low weed growth and a dry tailwater sump present in the southwestern corner.
Documents reveal the site is bordered by the high school to the north, agricultural land to the west, South Fairfax Road to the east and East Wilson Road to the south.
The area was part of an active grape orchard up until 2005, which was removed by 2010, and has not had any known structures, documents state.
KHSD will receive written comments for 30 calendar days beginning April 16 for the consideration of a Preliminary Environmental Assessment Equivalent Report for the proposed property as required by California Education Code section 17213.0(a)(6).
The district Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. May 4 in the Board Room located at 5801 Sundale Ave. to receive further comments for the consideration of the Preliminary Environmental Assessment Equivalent Report.
