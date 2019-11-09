KHSD POLICY DETAILS

● Activities that can create the appearance of impropriety: being alone with a student out of the view of others; inviting or allowing students to visit the employee's home; remaining on campus with student(s) after the last administrator leaves the school site; and/or visiting a student's home unless home visits are a required and expected duty of the adult.

● Employees should not maintain personal contact with a student outside of school by phone, letter, electronic communication or other means without including the parent/guardian and/or school principal.

● Employees should not communicate with students through the use of a medium that is designed to eliminate all traces or records of the communication.

● Employees should not follow or accept requests from current students or non-adult former students to be friends or connections on sites.

● District email and district communication devices are the preferred methods to use when communicating electronically with students.

● Employees are prohibited from dating, courting, or entering into or attempting to form a romantic or sexual relationship with any student, regardless of the student's age.

● Exchanging personal gifts, cards or letters for which it is directly or implicitly suggested that a student is to say or do something in return is a boundary violation.