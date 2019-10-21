A new assistant presiding judge in the Kern County Superior Court has been announced.
Judge Colette M. Humphrey will assume her new duties Jan. 1, 2020, according to a Kern County Superior Court news release. Humphrey succeeds current Assistant Presiding Judge Charles R. Brehmer, who has completed his four-year term.
“Judge Humphrey is an experienced jurist and brings with her service from many different assignments throughout the court,” said Presiding Judge Judith K. Dulcich. “The Kern County Superior Court is fortunate to have Judge Humphrey for a second term in this position.
"She was an extremely effective leader in her first term as assistant presiding and presiding judge and will use that knowledge and skill to guide the court throughout her next term.”
Humphrey was appointed to the Kern County Municipal Court in 1998 by former Gov. Pete Wilson. She was promoted to the Superior Court in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.