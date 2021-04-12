New information revealed concerning suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 65-year-old woman

New information has been released regarding a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last year near Cal State Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the law firm Chain | Cohn | Stiles, the Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed that the suspect vehicle had minor driver’s side damage and a Proposition 65 warning sticker on the driver’s side windshield, which police have just recently identified. CarMax confirmed it to be the same style sticker that the car dealership places on its inventory, the news release stated.
The crash, which occurred July 22, killed 65-year-old Deborah Ann Geneau and her family continues to hold out hope that the suspect will be found.
The news release stated that the family along with Chain | Cohn | Stiles are offering a $7,500 reward for the person who helps identify the driver of the suspect vehicle, which was a 2013 to 2019 dark gray Nissan Sentra.
The crash occurred on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive. According to the news release, the suspect vehicle turned into the bike path parking area across from CSUB immediately after the collision.
Anyone with information is urged to call 326-3967 or the Kern Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.