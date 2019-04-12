The city of Bakersfield will be celebrating the grand opening of a new indoor soccer field from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rexland Acres Park located at Fairview Road.
A group of local kids worked for three years to make the new indoor park a reality. They petitioned the county and state for grant funding.
With the help of the Greenfield Walking group, eventually $80,000 was raised for the new facility.
Construction crews first broke ground in October of 2018. Although the field will be smaller in size than originally thought, community members will also be able to play tennis, volleyball and other sports in the facility.
The community celebration will feature music, free food, giveaways and family-oriented activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.