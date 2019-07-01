Annette Ortega lives on the east side of Highway 99 just off Belle Terrace.
The snow cones she likes to snack on are sold at a mini mart on the west side of 99.
And there's a huge gulf between the two.
The bridge that had connected the two sides of the Belle Terrace neighborhood since the 1960s was demolished in March — making the delicious icy treats — and plenty of other things — less accessible to Ortega and her family.
"Yes, it's inconvenient," she said last week as she tinkered in her garage on Stephens Drive. "Now I have to go all the way to Ming Avenue or drive to Stockdale Highway."
Fortunately for Ortega and hundreds of others who live on either side of the multi-lane abyss, signs are appearing that a new bridge is on its way.
Months after the demolition of the Belle Terrace bridge over Highway 99, four concrete support columns and other signs of early construction have appeared, signaling the beginnings of a new bridge.
Luis Topete, project manager for the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the organization coordinating the work, said the old bridge had to go for a number of reasons. First, it was old. And second it didn't meet new criteria for vertical clearance.
"It was identified for potential replacement," Topete said.
Then, as the Centennial Project was developed, it was determined that the northbound Highway 99 transition to Highway 58 east was a trouble spot.
"We had to add two new lanes to 99 northbound," he said.
And the Belle Terrace bridge wasn't long enough to accommodate that expansion — to provide room for two new lanes.
This phase of the Centennial Project also includes the replacement of the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector over Wible Road, widening it to two lanes. And the volume of cars entering 99 from Ming Avenue and vehicles exiting to Highway 58 required a dedicated lane.
In the meantime, the Belle Terrace bridge has a way to go before it's complete. Topete suggested it could be finished by early next year or even late this year. But other estimates have the end-date arriving in spring 2020.
The bridge will be about two feet higher than the old bridge, Topete said, which means work will be required to adjust the grade at the Wible Road side of the bridge.
For Heather Brookins, who lives on Cecil Brunner Drive east of Highway 99, the completion of the bridge will mean one less traffic barrier in a city where road construction seems to be happening almost everywhere, and traffic delays are common.
"When I go to FoodMaxx on Ming, I used to go in the back way" via Belle Terrace, she said. "Now I have to get on Ming."
And for parents who will have to get their kids across 99 to attend Curran Middle School on Real Road, the Ming route will likely not be a welcome inconvenience this fall.
Topete acknowledged that road and highway construction projects can be inconvenient for the general public in the short term, but these improvements to the city's transportation system will be a huge benefit in the long run, he said.
Besides, money from the state was available.
"And money," he said, "has an expiration date."
I have to drive more to get my favorite son-cones is an inconvenience. Or, I have to go down Ming to Food Max. Sometimes stories don’t need an insight into inconvenience for a small number in the guise of human interest. Folks PERMANENTLY affected by the Westside Parkway is a story. Those PERMANENTLY affected by the 24th St widening is a story. If I was a reporter and those were the two best stories I got then I’m re-thinking my article angle.
