New imaging technology improves doctors' vision, precision

Is it just one's imagination, or do doctors' eyes brighten and their steps lighten when they are given access to some of the most advanced medical technologies in the world?
It seemed like it Tuesday.
That's when Adventist Health Bakersfield went "live" for the first time with its new biplane imaging technology, a type of interventional radiology that creates high-quality, two- and three-dimensional images to help physicians plan and perform minimally invasive surgery in treating brain, neck, spine, vessel and heart conditions that once would have required traditional open surgery.
"Today we started using a brand new cardiac cath lab," said interventional cardiologist Dr. Viral Mehta, medical director of the heart attack care program at Adventist.
The lab is set up in the style of an operating room, he said, but instead of using a scalpel and other tools surgeons use to gain access to the areas of concern inside patients' bodies, a catheter is fed through a small "keyhole" in the wrist or groin.
"The imaging is vital to guiding our equipment to the area of interest," Mehta said. "And over the years, the imaging technology has evolved and improved, just like the TV in our living room or family room has gone from black and white to color to high-def to, oh my gosh, you can't even keep up with it."
"The same thing is happening in our world, our universe, where the imaging technology has constantly evolved and progressed."
It has given cardiologists and neurologists the ability to see and access the area that is threatening life, the area that is causing the heart attack, the stroke, the aneurysm in the brain.
The name of the equipment — Siemens Artis Q with Pure — may seem incomprehensible to the rest of us, but to the cath lab team, getting access to the technology means great things for the hospital — and for the larger community.
Think of it like a "road map" allowing doctors to find the exact location of a disease or malformation in a patient. The imaging technology creates highly detailed images of the body's soft tissue.
By using two rotating cameras, one on either side of the patient, this technology can detect hemorrhages, or bleeds, visualize brain tissue and enable physicians to make quick and accurate treatment decisions. The biplane cameras take detailed images and show them in real time, so the physician can quickly determine if there are blockages or malformations, like aneurysms, and get a near-perfect map of your vessels, so they can take the right "route."
Some have likened it to GPS for physicians.
"I'm excited for the community," said Dr. Venkata Dandamudi, a neurologist at Adventist Health Bakersfield.
"This is a big move, a very important step in the right direction," he said. "This increases the capability of this hospital by several fold."
Forms of these technologies have been used for years, Dandamudi said, for example, in treating stroke victims in an emergency.
The difference with the new system is three-fold, he said.
The technology available previously was a one-camera system.
"With this new biplane system — there's a reason we say biplane — there are two cameras," he said. "When you have two cameras ... a procedure that might have taken 20 minutes will now take 10 minutes."
In stroke cases, time is brain, so the faster and more precisely a blockage can be removed the better the outcome for the patient.
Also cutting the time it takes to complete a procedure helps to minimize the exposure of the patient — and the cath lab team — to the X-ray radiation that creates the images.
And finally, precision.
"You can imagine when we're working that far up in the brain, we're dealing with 1- or 2-millimeter blood vessels, 1- to 2-millimeter pipelines," Dandamudi said. "It's important to have that camera system giving us as much two-dimensional if not three-dimensional view as possible to make the procedure safer.
Complication rates are significantly reduced when using the biplane system, he said.
Diwata V. Somera, a registered nurse and manager of the cath lab, said the new technology benefits all of Kern County, including patients brought in from Adventist Health Delano and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Bob Stewart, also a registered nurse and cath lab supervisor at Adventist, said the new biplane room is a transition to a higher level of care.
"Siemens is world-renowned for its quality and leadership in X-ray cath lab technology," he said in an email. "And this room is an example of that.
"The new Artis Q biplane room is capable of taking top-quality images, which are so needed when working with the brain and heart," Stewart said. "The room is multifunctional and capable of many different modalities that opens up varied forms of treatment options for our community."
Adventist is not the only hospital in Bakersfield that has the two-camera system. Bakersfield Memorial also has a biplane system, Dandamidi said.
It's not a competition, Mehta added. Ideally the most advanced technologies would be widely available to benefit as many patients as possible.
But he's thrilled that it's available at Adventist Health.
Said Mahta, "This is the best time to be alive."