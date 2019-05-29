The good news is that the Mission at Kern County has the funding for 20 additional beds that will help address Bakersfield's escalating homeless problem.
The bad news is that no one seems to want the expansion encroaching on their businesses.
Such is life in the world of homeless remediation.
Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, discussed that and other issues when he joined Robert Price on Wednesday for "One on One," The Californian's weekly webcast.
Among the topics Gill and Price discussed:
• At a recent meeting of the Board of Zoning Adjustment, business owners in the Old Town Kern area voiced opposition to a plan put forward by the Mission at Kern County — with whom Gill is not affiliated — to add accommodations for 20 homeless people and a service center near its existing facility at 816 East 21st St. Gill said the worsening homeless problem cannot be properly addressed if NIMBYism (Not in My Backyard) is allowed to hold sway.
• The demise of redevelopment agencies in California has had a detrimental effect on cities' ability to fight the homeless problem, which is epidemic throughout the state. He called on elected officials, both local and state-level, to create new legal vehicles that will enable municipalities to more easily fund programs and facilities.
• Gill confirmed that the homeless population has increased 100 percent in just the past few years, noting that roughly three-quarters of those people are home-grown. But there is little or no evidence that other cities are shipping their homeless to Bakersfield, as has occurred in past years.
The entire interview is available for "on demand" viewing on bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.