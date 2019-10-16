Houchin Community Blood Bank will increase their Saturday hours at both of their donor centers starting this weekend, according to a news release.
Both centers will now stay open until 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and they will remain closed on Sundays, according to the release.
The local donor centers are located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave. The extended hours of operation will give donors more scheduling options, according to the release.
Appointments are needed for plasma and platelet donations but not for whole blood donations. To schedule an appointment and for more information visit www.hcbb.com or call 661-616-2505.
