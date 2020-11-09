Bakersfield’s housing market continues to display signs of strength even as the coronavirus pandemic shows little sign of abating.
Powered by a surge in demand, possibly from Los Angeles buyers seeking lower prices as they work remotely, Realtors say nearly every home on the market is receiving multiple offers. Now, the city of Bakersfield has released a new report showing more housing permits were processed in October than in any single month over the last five years.
That complements an overall increase in construction. Last month, the city issued around 1,450 building permits, the highest number reached since at least 2016.
The causes of the increase have been somewhat of a mystery to Bakersfield Development Services Director Christopher Boyle. He said he hasn’t seen the data to support the theory that out-of-towners are flocking to Bakersfield to buy homes relatively cheaply. Still, the department has barely missed a beat since COVID-19 forced supervisors to alter schedules and institute social distancing.
And the city will take the good news where it can.
“I’ve had dialogues with people who say ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, just keep doing it,’” Boyle said.
A part of the rise in permits, which builders must obtain before constructing new houses or home improvement projects like a backyard swimming pool, can be attributed to an extension the city granted developers at the beginning of the pandemic.
After COVID-19 struck, the city lengthened the time in which builders needed to begin their projects after submitting a permit application. Throughout the last few months, many of those projects have started, and fresh construction projects have piled on top. With the two trends converging, city building reached a peak in October.
“If you drive around the community there is construction occurring in all sectors,” Boyle said. “There’s a lot of sticks in the air as we say in the business.”
But not everyone is celebrating the news as enthusiastically as city officials. Appraiser Gary Crabtree noted that when all of 2020 was taken into account building permits were up only 3.6 percent over 2019, whereas last year, permits had risen 21.4 percent over the year before. Part of the lower average increase can be accounted for by the steep drop in permits processed in April, which quickly rebounded.
Could the market be playing catch-up?
Crabtree said he wasn’t sure, and called the rise fairly steady.
“If you back off and look at the big picture, it’s not anything that’s earthshaking,” he said.
Even with the relatively stable rise in building permits, any new home construction will help ease the strain on Bakersfield’s housing market. The city has been experiencing a shortage in new home construction over the last few years, according to Bakersfield Association of Realtors Vice President Anna Albiar.
“The new homes that are being built are definitely taking up some of the slack from us experiencing very low inventory numbers,” she said, adding that she had seen buyers from Los Angeles interested in Bakersfield homes firsthand.
The median sales price for local homes has increased 13.4 percent to around 292,000 over the last year, indicating demand for homes in Bakersfield is high. Albiar said that as long as interest rates remained low, the trend should continue upward.
“The news said, so much, that unemployment is horrific right now, but somehow in Kern County they were still buying homes,” she said. “There were people that still had their jobs and they were not slowing down on the home purchase side because of COVID.”
And homes typically take months before they hit the market after a developer pulls the permit, meaning home inventory could remain low for the foreseeable future.
“It’s not immediate relief,” Albiar said. “Between when the permits are pulled, it could be a whole year before those homes are ready for buyers.”