New hires put boots on ground for B3K

Kern's B3K Prosperity economic collaboration has taken another step past its origins as a cross-county working group with the addition last month of three part-time employees assigned to carry out specific job-creation strategies.

Senior Project Manager Cristina Bennett, Project Manager Justin Powers and Program Coordinator Alexia Svejda joined B3K's only other employee — Executive Director JP Lake, also a part-timer — a little less than a year after B3K reorganized to formalize functions that had been developed by local committees starting in early 2020.

