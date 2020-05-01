The Kern High School District has proposed the construction of a new comprehensive high school at the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley, according to district documents.
The high school campus, proposed east of Wible Road between Engle and Houghton roads, would occupy about 60 acres of the 80-acre project site, with additional acreage either kept by the district or sold as surplus land, documents state.
The enrollment capacity will be 2,000 students with the ability to expand to 2,500 students.
Documents state there will be multiple buildings at the site, with an approximate area totaling 200,000 to 250,000 square feet. These buildings will include classrooms, administrative and multipurpose rooms, and athletic and play fields that will occupy about 75 percent of the site. Parking to serve both students and staff/visitors will be provided. The construction of a solar array also may be included.
A portion of the site could be used as a Career Technical classroom area, athletic facilities, or for any other education function or expansion to the campus, according to the district.
School facilities also will include outdoor athletic fields for baseball, soccer and a stadium for football and track/field events. Outdoor lighting would be provided for the stadium component and parking areas.
The student population for the new school would come from students within the district, which is currently suffering from overcrowded facilities, according to district documents. The enrollment in the district for fall 2018 was 39,739 students, which was approximately 2,681 students over existing capacity.
"It is anticipated that new residential development in the metropolitan Bakersfield area would exacerbate the existing overcrowding conditions without the addition of a new school," the district said. "The construction of the new school would help alleviate the problem of current overcrowding and is designed to provide a comprehensive high school for future students as the population within the district grows."
The site is bordered by Engle Road to the north, agricultural land to the east and south, and Wible Road to the west. The land was historically used for agricultural purposes for the past 50 years, documents state.
No known historic oil activity has occurred on the site, nor is it located within the boundaries of an oil field. Additionally, according to state records and maps, no abandoned oil wells are located on the site, and the nearest well is 3,600 feet to the west.
A virtual public hearing on the proposed high school is scheduled for Monday night during the district's board of trustees meeting.
The district is set to begin construction on Del Oro High School, its 19th comprehensive high school, located on Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road, this fall. It is scheduled to open by August 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.