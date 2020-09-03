The US Department of Agriculture extended federal rules allowing children 2 to 18 to receive free grab-and-go meals at schools during the week. The extension is now set to expire at the end of 2020 or when available funding runs out. Local districts have been sending out notices letting parents know about the changes, which vary by district.
Over the summer, the USDA waived federal rules that made it easier for the parents to grab free meals from schools over the summer. This streamlined the process for both schools and parents who didn’t have to worry about whether they met income requirements.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue let the waiver expire at the beginning of the school year, claiming that he didn’t have authority, but he announced the extension Monday after receiving pushback. Some members of Congress, including T.J. Cox (D-CA-21), signed two letters arguing he could extend his authorization from the summer and that doing so would improve the safety and nutrition of students.
“These waivers also provide critical administrative relief for already over-burdened school staff and facilitate the implementation of health and safety measures by limiting the contact required during meal service,” the letter read.
Kern High School District announced that the district would be offering meals to all children ages 2 to 18 beginning Friday at all 18 comprehensive high schools and Nueva Continuation High School. Drive-through meal distributions will take place Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a child must be present to receive meals. Centennial, Frontier, Liberty and Stockdale high schools will serve breakfast and lunch. All other schools will serve breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner.
BCSD is offering what it calls a “meal passport” that will enable parents to pick up meals at 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. without their children present. Meal passports are available at all BCSD school sites except for Rafer Johnson. Children do not have to be enrolled in BCSD to complete a passport.
Norris School District is serving lunch at all its school sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but it has asked its parents to continue filling out applications for free and reduced lunch, since that affects district funding. Parents can pick up meals with a child present or with a form of photo ID with the child's photo.
I mean ....PopTarts they showed that young couple in Houston with the two toddler boys being evicted by the coppers during a pandemic with only a few sacks of stuff..... waking away from everything because they had no car or money left..... I mean it makes no sense .....the Wall Street Barons are all the way up.... while the bottom of the rung are experiencing the 1930's..no job no money .....walking into a world full of PopTarts
PopTarts I agree....women should have the right to chose without all folks guilt tripping them....never understood folks who force woman to have babies and then let those babies feel hunger pangs...
If you can't feed your own kids, you shouldn't have 'em....
