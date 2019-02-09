After being postponed last week due to rain, Market on the Hill, a new farmers market, debuted in northeast Bakersfield on Saturday.
The market is a collaboration between Kaiser Permanente and The Hen's Roost, which operate the Haggin Oaks market on Sundays at the Kaiser offices near The Marketplace. The northeast market features vendors such as Baker's Outpost, Rig City Roasting Co., plant-based chefs We Be Grubbin, Milan's Market wood-fired pizza, Martin's Meats and Pickalittle Farm.
A second phase calls for community engagement with schools and groups that serve the east side, including Bakersfield College and its culinary arts department and surrounding high schools and their FFA programs.
