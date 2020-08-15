The Water Association of Kern County Board of Directors has named Jenny Bertagna Holtermann as the new executive director.
Holtermann will replace Beth Pandol, who is retiring after 10 years leading the association.
Holtermann, a fourth-generation California farmer and graduate of California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, has been a blogger, freelance writer and social media advocate as well as sales/grower relations specialist for several agricultural firms in the San Joaquin Valley including SunWorld International and Bayer Crop Science Vegetable Seed.
She is a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Partners in Advocacy Leadership Program and is a board member of the California Farm Bureau Federation, serving on several committees. She is also second vice president of the Kern County Farm Bureau and a committee member for the Almond Board of California.
Along with her husband, she is a co-owner of H& H Family Farms, an almond farming enterprise in Wasco. She is past president of the Kern County branch of the California Women for Agriculture and past chair of the city of Wasco Planning Commission.
“We are so pleased to have Jenny fill our executive director position and know she will do a wonderful job for our organization. She has tremendous credentials,” said Gene Lundquist, president of WAKC. “We have been fortunate to have Beth as executive director for ten years and believe that Jenny will be able to seamlessly continue our mission.”
Holtermann will begin her duties Sept. 1.
The Water Association of Kern County is a nonprofit organization, designed to educate and inform Kern County citizens about water issues and events. Members consist of local water districts, agencies and affiliated groups and individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.