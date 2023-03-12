New evacuations ordered as floodwaters rise

The Kern County Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the Pond area near Wasco on Sunday afternoon, while in the morning officials including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, toured flood-damaged areas of the county by helicopter.
"With more rain on the way, we encourage everyone to prepare for more flooding over the next few days," a Kern County Sheriff's Office Facebook post read.
A flood watch is in effect for much of Kern County through 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted an aerial survey of the Kern Valley and McFarland areas Sunday morning, it reported via Facebook. It said Kern County First District Supervisor Phillip Peters and McCarthy participated, showing a photo that also included Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
The latest evacuation order issued at 3 p.m. Sunday via the KCFD website and other channels is in effect from the northeast corner of Highway 43 and Schuster Road, east to Wasco-Pond Road, and south to, and including, the residences at the southwest corner of B Street and Pond Road.
"This is a lawful order to leave now and seek shelter away from the area," it read. "The area is lawfully closed to public access. An evacuation order will likely be the last order given."
Sunday night, a new evacuation center was set up at the 11th Avenue Community Center, 200 W. 11th Ave. in Delano. Kern County Animal Services was to assist with sheltering pets there. Meanwhile, the previous evacuation center at Horizon Elementary School in McFarland was closed.
Sunday morning, KCFD reported that personnel had worked overnight helping residents impacted by the storms.
Residents on the east side of McFarland had been ordered to evacuate Saturday night because of flooding. At 11:15 a.m. Sunday, KCFD said on its website that "lower water levels in Poso Creek along with preparation efforts from KCFD fire crews have allowed for improved conditions this morning."
The evacuation order in McFarland covers Elmo Highway south to east Sherwood Avenue between San Lucas Street and west to Highway 99.
KCFD emphasized the evacuation orders issued in McFarland and Kernville remain in effect, and residents shouldn't return to the areas until the orders are lifted.
KCFD Operations Division Chief Cary Wright said by video posted to the department's Facebook page that property damage is being assessed, and the department is "eventually looking at repopulation of both Kernville and McFarland." No timeline was given.
He noted that while the Kern River continues to recede, people must be cautions because crews are working in the area and road closures are changing quite frequently.
Early Sunday evening the Kern County Roads Department listed more than 50 closures of roads just under its jurisdiction. The California Highway Patrol noted more, including Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon due to rock slides.
In the McFarland area, Wright said, "peek waterflow levels as of (Saturday) have decreased to (Sunday). That doesn't mean it's safe to go back into areas that have flowing water. Stay out of those areas and be caution when driving. There is standing water on roads. It is dangerous."
While the flow rate in McFarland and Kernville has decreased, Wright said in the video, the flow rate of Caliente Creek has increased in the Lamont area. The county's public works and roads departments were assessing the situation.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle hit a power pole at Persimmon Street and North Palm Avenue in Wasco. It caused 50 percent of the city to lose power. PG&E worked to restore power. It wasn't clear if the crash was due to weather.
People who have an emergency should call 911. Those who have questions about evacuations can call Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211. Residents are also urged to sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com.