New evacuations ordered as floodwaters rise

The Kern County Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the Pond area near Wasco on Sunday afternoon, while in the morning officials including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, toured flood-damaged areas of the county by helicopter.

"With more rain on the way, we encourage everyone to prepare for more flooding over the next few days," a Kern County Sheriff's Office Facebook post read.

