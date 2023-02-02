 Skip to main content
New docuseries 'Killing County' rexamines notorious police killings under national spotlight

An eye-catching documentary named “Killer County” released today shines a national spotlight once again on notorious local police killings — its release, Bakersfield families hope, will spark change and accountability in law enforcement.

Former NFL-player Colin Kaepernick’s media agency — Kaepernick Media — worked with ABC News Studios to produce a three-part series on shootings well-known among local residents because of extensive news coverage, including by The Californian, but unfamiliar to outsiders. The collaboration ensured fairness and combined Kaepernick’s interest in social justice issues with ABC’s journalism skills, according to “Killing County” senior producer Monica DelaRosa.

