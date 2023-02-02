New docuseries 'Killing County' rexamines notorious police killings under national spotlight

An eye-catching documentary named “Killer County” released today shines a national spotlight once again on notorious local police killings — its release, Bakersfield families hope, will spark change and accountability in law enforcement.
Former NFL-player Colin Kaepernick’s media agency — Kaepernick Media — worked with ABC News Studios to produce a three-part series on shootings well-known among local residents because of extensive news coverage, including by The Californian, but unfamiliar to outsiders. The collaboration ensured fairness and combined Kaepernick’s interest in social justice issues with ABC’s journalism skills, according to “Killing County” senior producer Monica DelaRosa.
Five families revisit the deaths of their loved ones and recount what happened. Victims include Jorge Ramirez Jr., an informant who died after he was shot by the Bakersfield Police Department; David Silva, who was subjected to beating, K-9 bites and alleged hogtying, by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies; James De La Rosa, an unarmed man gunned down by police officers and whose corpse was reportedly tickled by a cop; Jason Alderman, shot by police; and Francisco Serna, a 73-year-old man shot by police six to seven times in his driveway while clutching a crucifix.
Interspersed with these stories is a history of Bakersfield, such as the city’s Okie roots. Disgraced BPD officer Damacio Diaz, who pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell drugs, is interviewed about his fall from being a golden boy for Hollywood and BPD. The former officer’s story was featured in “McFarland USA” starring Kevin Costner. Clips of Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and then-BPD Chief Greg Williamson talking about the shootings are also shown.
Producer DelaRosa said she read The Guardian’s five-part series documenting police killings in Bakersfield, “which was pretty shocking” to ABC News. The piece served as an inspiration while creating “Killing County” — journalists who wrote The Guardian’s story serve as consultants on the series.
DelaRosa added Americans become accustomed to hearing about police brutality in a big city, which immediately heralds a wave of activism. But police brutality isn’t just reserved for those high-profile incidents and she hopes people watching this docuseries understand “it could happen anywhere.”
“This happens in many corners of the nation,” DelaRosa said. “And I think by concentrating on these particular stories (in) Bakersfield, they could see it as a wider … conversation.”
BPD reserved comment until officials watch the series, which will be released on Hulu. Youngblood did the same, while also adding for him, the Silva case is “old news.”
Youngblood has continued to deny any wrongdoing by his department and there’s been zero accountability for David Silva’s death, said Chris Silva, his brother, in an interview with The Californian. He’s yet to see any police officer get charged with murder, as was done in Memphis, Tenn., in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death.
“Right now, in Kern County, they are highly protected,” Chris Silva added.
Retelling David Silva’s story in this series also appealed to Chris Silva because it shed light on previously unknown details.
The Kern County coroner, an office under KCSO, ruled David Silva’s death accidental and said it was caused by hypertensive heart disease.
The docuseries plays Dr. Eugene Carpenter’s deposition in David Silva’s case, which talked about, for the first time, what was behind this decision. It revealed Carpenter was told by sheriff’s deputies there was no foul play in Silva’s death.
“If that’s false,” said an actor reading Carpenter’s deposition aloud to the camera, “my conclusions may have to be changed.”
A California Highway Patrol Officer, who the docuseries said was involved in David Silva’s death, indicated the man wasn’t threatening deputies, according to the documentary. That officer said Silva wasn’t armed with any weapon, and the officer didn’t suffer injuries.
“Mr. Silva didn’t appear to be threatening anybody’s life at that time,” an actor reading the officer’s deposition told the camera.
The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. also told The Californian that the BPD’s lack of transparency needs to be corrected. They said they had to fight to reveal Jorge Ramirez Jr. was working with police when he was shot, and then fight to show BPD’s policies prevented them from understanding Ramirez wasn’t a suspect.
That’s why the Ramirez family advocates for a separate agency to investigate police shootings, and not the Kern County District Attorney. The DA’s office and law enforcement work hand-in-glove to build cases, and therefore are friends, said Jorge Ramirez Sr.
DelaRosa added Bakersfield families have dealt with police brutality issues long before the issue became a national talking point. This story highlights the work done by local families.
The third episode tracks local families’ advocacy to push for police reform. Bringing outside awareness to these issues — which could happen to anyone — could bring about police reform, the Ramirez family added.
“In the beginning, there was nobody,” Chris Silva said. “It was just us on a corner — a bloodstained corner on Palm and Flower (where David Silva died). Now, all of a sudden it took almost 10 years for people to really understand it as a problem.”
