The man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers on Aug. 4 near the Tejon Outlets had refused police orders, kept grabbing at his waistband and advanced toward an officer, according to new details in a report released Monday.
CHP responded to a 911 call of a car driving erratically on northbound Interstate 5 near Gorman. The car was speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and driving in the emergency lane, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office report.
A CHP officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver, Marvin Urbina, 19, of Downey, didn't stop and instead exited the interstate onto Laval Road. Urbina lost control of his car, causing the car to roll and strike an SUV, according to the report. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
Additional CHP officers arrived on scene and repeatedly gave orders to Urbina to exit his car, according to KCSO. Urbina refused and was observed continuously reaching into his waistband, according to the report. After several minutes, Urbina got out of his car, and police said he was reaching for his waistband and advancing toward a nearby officer.
The officer shot Urbina with a department-issued rifle. The Kern County Fire Department immediately began to render medical aid to Urbina, but he died on the scene.
Police say a fixed blade knife was located in the front passenger seat of Urbina's car.
The officer involved in the shooting, a 12-year veteran of CHP, has been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110.
