A new piece of equipment has been introduced to Hall Ambulance paramedics that serves as essentially another person on scene — and provides continuous compressions while implementing improved blood flow at the same time.
AutoPulse, a ZOLL Medical Corporation invention, provides high-quality CPR to victims of sudden cardiac arrest. The "unique device" will allow Hall Ambulance paramedics to give treatment quickly while also continuing compressions consistently — which increases one's likelihood of surviving said Bryan Pank, senior EMS account executive for ZOLL.
The new piece of equipment was introduced at a press conference Monday afternoon.
Here's how it works: the machine itself consists of a board and a "lifeband," which actually gives compressions. First responders will put a person experiencing sudden cardiac arrest on the board and place the lifeband around their chest, which will then tighten based on the circumference of the person's chest. From there, "the magic of the bloodflow really occurs," Pank said — the lifeband begins to give compressions.
This can be especially useful when paramedics are called to a scene with unfavorable conditions such as a stairwell, a hallway with sharp corners, or a cramped elevator. Paramedics can utilize AutoPulse to continue compressions as they are moving the person into a more stable area, said Chris Leone, manager for Hall Critical Care Transport.
With the AutoPulse, paramedics are able to administer compressions much more efficiently as compared to using just their hands — AutoPulse allows less pauses between compressions.
Over 600 paramedics and EMTs from Hall Ambulance and firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department have been trained on how to use the device over the past two weeks, Leone said.
Eighty of the AutoPulse devices will be placed in each Hall Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support ambulance within the next few days, Leone said. Hall Critical Care Transport will also be using the device on its ground unit.
